Automotive Data Logger Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis & Forecast Report

Pune, India, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive data logger market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising inclination for electronic devices and the use of cameras and sensors in automobiles for the manufacturing process during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Automotive Data Logger Market, 2022-2029.”

The growing traction towards SoC, high availability of disposable income amongst the public, innovative technological advancements are the key market trends prospering the growth.

Request a Free Sample of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-data-logger-market-104095

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Momentum of SoC to Expand Market Growth

The automotive data logger market is likely to broaden, owing to the growing product usage for fuel-emission tests and vehicle performance evaluation. The growing target towards developing environmentally-friendly vehicles and autonomous vehicles is likely to splurge a significant percentage towards fuelling the market growth. The increasing usage of the product for testing fuel emission and evaluating vehicle performance with the latest advancements in the technologies are likely to flourish the market. The outstanding advantages of the market, such as high reliability, high capacity density, and high on-chip frequency, are likely to propel its demand.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-data-logger-market-104095

Segments-

Based on type, the automotive data logger market divides into USB, wireless and SD Card. Based upon application type, the market segregates into ADAS & Safety, Automotive Insurance, OBD, and Fleet management. On market type, the market bifurcates into OEM and Aftermarket. Finally, by geography, the market distributes into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape-

Manufacturers Focus on R&D Investments to Strengthen their Position

The automotive data logger market is partially integrated into nature. Due to the existence of the major market participants and the necessity of the latest advancements in production technologies, the industry has moderate to high entry barriers. The key trends, new product launches, expansions, and high rankings of the key players are also driving the market.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/automotive-data-logger-market-104095

Regional Insights-

Increasing Consumption of Data Loggers by India & China to Promote Growth in the Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the dominant global automotive data logger market share during the forecast period. The expansion of the industrial sector and infrastructural development in developed and developing countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the largest contributors to the market growth.

Europe is likely to have a sizeable share in the market, owing to the tremendously high resumption in investments and manufacturing processes in the automotive industry.

A list of prominent Automotive Data Logger manufacturers operating in the global market:

Continental AG

National Instruments

Madge Tech Inc.

HEM Data Corporation

Intrepaid Control Systems Inc.

Ipetronic GmbH & Co. KG.

Influx Technology

Notable Industry Development:

Racelogic launched VBOX Touch- a highly flexible, improved accuracy GNSS data logger with the latest available technologies. This strong hardware can get installed in varied types of automotive tests like acceleration, braking, speed verification, tire temperature monitoring, lap-timing, and durability are few among them.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/automotive-data-logger-market-104095

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

U.S.: +1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245