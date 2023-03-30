Robotic Paint Booth Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Growth, Trends, Share Analysis & Forecast Report

Pune, India, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic paint booth market size is projected to experience dynamic growth in the upcoming years owing to the increasing demand for robotic paint from the automotive industry. Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Robotic Paint Booth Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Paint/Spray Booth, Paint Robotic Arm), By End-user (Automotive Industry, Non-automotive Industry) And Regional Forecast 2023-2030”.

There has been an increasing demand for robotic paint from the automotive industry as this type of paint can be applied with more accuracy than the use of human workers for painting any type of automotive part. Further, the robotic paints can save a lot of time required for painting any automotive equipment or machinery, which is projected to propel the growth of this market.

However, the cost of maintenance of robotic paint booths is relatively high, which is projected to impede the growth of this market.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in most of the industries and manufacturing units being shutdown across the world. This pandemic has hindered the whole production process of robotic paint booths, which is anticipated to restrict this market’s growth in several regions.

Market Segmentation:

The Robotic Paint Booth market can be segmented into two types: Paint/Spray Booth and Paint Robotic Arm. The Paint/Spray Booth type is used for painting large objects like automobiles, while the Paint Robotic Arm type is used for more precise painting in smaller spaces.

In terms of end-users, the market can be divided into the Automotive Industry and the Non-automotive Industry. The Automotive Industry is a major consumer of Robotic Paint Booths, as they are used for painting cars, trucks, and other vehicles. The Non-automotive Industry includes industries such as aerospace, furniture, and consumer goods, where Robotic Paint Booths are used for painting various products.

Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Number of Manufacturing Plants for Robotic Paint Worldwide to Fuel the Market

The robotic paints are used in several industries such as automotive, construction, aerospace and aviation, and others. Hence, the key companies in this market have set up their manufacturing plants across several regions especially in the countries such as India, Malaysia, Mexico, and other countries. This is a crucial factor responsible for the growth of this market.

One of the main drivers of market growth is the increasing demand for high-quality and efficient painting processes, which can be achieved through the use of robotic technology. Additionally, the need to reduce manual labor and increase productivity also contributes to the growth of this market. The use of robotics in painting also results in a reduction of waste and environmental impact, which is another factor driving the growth of this industry.

However, there are also several factors that act as barriers to market growth. One of the main restraints is the high initial costs associated with acquiring robotic paint booths, which can be a significant investment for companies. Maintenance and repair expenses can also add to these costs over time, making it difficult for smaller companies to invest in this technology.

Regional Insights:

Rising Demand for Customized Machinery to Boost the Asia Pacific Market Growth

Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate in the robotic paint booth market share on account of the rising demand for customized machinery and automobiles in the countries such as India, Japan, China and South Korea.

North America region is anticipated to grow speedily in this market due to the high volume of painting operations in the countries such as the US and Canada.

Competitive Landscape:

Technological Advancements in the Machinery Industry to Feed Competition

The leading companies in the robotic paint booth market are focusing on the increasing adoption of latest technologies in machinery industry in order to increase the usage of robotic paints and make minimum use of human workers for industrial processes. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will enable them to expand their business operations and widen their market foothold.

Industry Development:

February 2020: ABB introduced a painting station comprising of 12 robots that offers space saving alternative to traditional station. The painting station is able to paint a variety of automotive vehicles including, cars, SUVs and large MPVs.

