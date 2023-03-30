Shaela Thomas of Chesterfield, VA Wins One Year of Complimentary Membership With MY SALON Suite

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MY SALON Suite, a co-working style space where salon professionals provide beauty services to their clients in private, fully equipped, custom suites, today announced the winner of its national Unlock Your Dream Suite contest: Chesterfield, VA resident Shaela Thomas, owner of Soulful Intentions Esthetics . Thomas will receive one year of complimentary membership in a luxury suite in Short Pump, VA, one of MY SALON Suite’s more than 270 locations across the U.S. and Canada.



More than 600 beauty stylists submitted a one-minute video expressing their specialty, expertise, creativity, and personality, and sharing why they deserve to be MY SALON Suite’s next beauty entrepreneur. Submissions were reviewed by a MY SALON Suite panel who selected the top 10 entries. The public was then invited to vote for their favorite finalist.

Thomas is a licensed esthetician specializing in facials, skincare, waxing, and lash and brow services, and is currently enrolled in a master’s program in advanced skincare to expand the services she can offer to her clients. Mom to Kyhiem, Jr., who is almost two, Thomas has been passionate about skincare for as long as she can remember. While she wants her clients to enjoy how they look and feel after their treatments, she is also committed to educating them on the vital role skin plays as the body’s largest organ.

“While we all want to achieve that glowy look, there is so much to learn about our overall health from our skin, which is where many health concerns first start. I’m thrilled by this incredible opportunity provided by MY SALON Suite to bring my passion for skincare to life,” said Thomas. “This next year will allow me to be more intentional in growing my business and building my clientele without having to worry about paying rent. I can’t wait to witness the growth, experiences, and opportunities Soulful Intentions will embark on throughout the next year!”

Looking ahead, Thomas plans to one day open her own spa where aspiring beauty professionals can pursue their own dreams as she has. She also hopes to expand her client base to include celebrities.

"We were so impressed by Shalea’s entrepreneurial drive and her commitment to creating a personalized experience for each of her clients,” said Stacy Eley, brand president of Suite Management Franchising, franchisor of MY SALON Suite. “We look forward to watching her flourish as a Member of the Suite Elite as she brings her inspirational spirit to MY SALON Suite in Short Pump!”

About MY SALON Suite

MY SALON Suite is a nationwide franchise of turnkey beauty salon suite studios that allows independent salon professionals to provide beauty services to their own respective clients. The co-working style space is the latest concept in the beauty services industry bringing together a collection of independent beauty professionals in one luxurious location. Founded in 2010, MY SALON Suite has since expanded to more than 270 franchised locations across the U.S. and Canada.

MY SALON Suite has been recognized as a leading franchise opportunity by some of the most prestigious business lists, including the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and the Inc. 5000. With industry-leading knowledge, operational processes and support services, MY SALON Suite helps franchise owners successfully build, open and manage upscale private salon suite facilities for highly qualified, established beauty service professionals, who are ready to make an investment in themselves and their professional success by running their own salon business.

For more information about MY SALON Suite, please visit: https://www.mysalonsuite.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5046bf7-70fa-4cf8-b1c3-fa0606b6a00e