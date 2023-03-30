Go Green Global Technologies Corp. Announces Finalization of 2022 Debt and Equity Restructure

BROOKFIELD, Conn., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTC: GOGR), an innovator of cutting-edge water and fuel technology solutions, is pleased to announce the completion of significant debt, equity, and production accomplishments.



“During the year ended December 31, 2022, our team has been able to accomplish a number of key objectives aimed at strengthening the Company’s balance sheet as well as setting the stage for significant growth in manufacturing during the year 2023,” stated Danny Bishop, the Company’s CEO. “These measures include the following:

Settlement of $2,017,347 in debt and accrued interest through the issuance of 9,650,000 shares at an average price of $0.192 per share; Surrender and cancellation of 2,050,000 common shares by a shareholder at no cost to the Company; Expansion of the office and manufacturing facility from approximately 7,500 SF to approximately 14,600 SF in preparation for setting up the manufacturing equipment and commencement of production,” he concluded.



The $2M+ of debt and accrued interest settlement and additional surrender and cancellation of 2,050,000 common shares allows the company to better allocate resources towards R&D and production.

These significant accomplishments have positioned the Go Green team to move forward with even greater confidence in bringing the Sonical™ technology to market and concurrently bringing significant value to its current shareholders as the company looks to ramp up production this quarter.

About the Company:

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. is an innovative publicly traded U.S. company that provides industry-disruptive technology for a variety of water and fuel use applications. Utilizing the proprietary Sonical™ device for both non-chemical water treatment and fuel combustion, Go Green provides global solutions for the automotive, transportation, maritime and railway industries. The company is a pioneer and leader in the emerging Pulsed-Power technology sector. Since inception, the company has focused on technologies that lead to a cleaner and more efficient planet.

