Global Digital Therapeutics Market to Worth US$ 27,456.0 Million By 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Digital Therapeutics Market is projected to experience substantial growth, with revenues increasing from US$ 4,594.0 million in 2022 to US$ 27,456.0 million by 2031. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

Astute Analytica’s analysis of the digital therapeutics market is comprehensive and highly insightful. We have identified a number of key trends that will shape the development of the digital therapeutics industry in the future. These include the emergence of digital twins, the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence, and the adoption of digital health platforms.

Digital twins are virtual representations of an entity that permits detailed analysis and proactive management of their condition or activity. Digital twins have great potential to improve outcomes in healthcare by providing real-time insight into the patient’s condition and enabling more proactive and personalized care.

The use of machine learning and artificial intelligence is also playing a major role in digital therapeutics, as it allows for improved diagnosis and treatment. Machine learning algorithms can monitor patients’ conditions in real time, recognize patterns, and make predictions based on past data. This helps healthcare professionals better inform their decisions and deliver more effective care.

Healthcare organizations are increasingly embracing the use of digital health platforms to increase the speed and efficiency of digital transformation initiatives. Digital health platforms enable healthcare providers to better manage patient data, share information between departments, and access data from remote sites. This helps healthcare organizations improve the quality and safety of care while reducing costs.

Highly Competitive Global Digital Therapeutics Market: Livongo Health, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., and Proteus Digital Health to Generate Over 28% Revenue

Global digital therapeutics market is highly competitive, with a cumulative market share of the top three players standing at approximately 28%. This indicates that there are several players vying for a share of the market. Further analysis of the market data shows that there is a clear divide between the top and bottom ends of the pyramid. The top end consists of key players, which include Livongo Health, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., and Proteus Digital Health, Inc. These are likely large, established companies that have a significant market presence and offer comprehensive solutions.

In contrast, the bottom end of the pyramid is made up of local and small-scale manufacturers. These companies are likely to have limited resources and may specialize in specific niches or geographic regions. They may also face challenges in terms of distribution, marketing, and competing with larger players.

To gain a competitive advantage in this market, companies must differentiate themselves through their products, services, and customer experiences. For example, they may focus on developing innovative technology, providing personalized solutions, or offering exceptional customer support. Additionally, they may need to invest in marketing and distribution channels to reach a broader audience and increase their market share.

Treatment Related Care to Hold More than 69% Revenue Share of Global Digital Therapeutics Market

The treatment-related application segment is expected to contribute significantly to the market's revenue, with more than 69% of the market share by application type. The report also highlights the growing prevalence of chronic diseases as a key driver of the digital therapeutics market's growth. For instance, the report notes that the global prevalence of diabetes was 463 million in 2019 and is expected to reach 578 million by 2030. This increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive demand for treatment-related applications that can help patients manage their conditions effectively.

Furthermore, the report notes that the increasing adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices is driving demand for healthcare applications that can be accessed from anywhere, at any time. For instance, the report notes that the number of smartphone users worldwide is expected to reach 7.33 billion by 2025. This creates a significant opportunity for developers to create innovative treatment-related applications that address the unique needs of patients and healthcare providers. A survey by found that 60% of patients with chronic diseases would use a mobile app to manage their condition, and 46% of patients would use a wearable device to monitor their health. It was also found that 76% of healthcare providers use digital health technologies, and 90% of healthcare executives expect to see an ROI on their digital health investments within three years.

The report highlights the increasing investment by governments and healthcare organizations in digital health solutions. For instance, the report notes that the U.S. government has invested USD 41.7 billion in healthcare information technology since 2009. This investment is expected to drive further growth in the market, particularly in the treatment-related application segment.

North America's Digital therapeutics market to Generate US$ 9521.4 Million by 2031: Consumer Base, Government Support, Market Status, and Trends

Digital health technologies are increasingly being adopted in North America, with a focus on providing better healthcare services and improving patient outcomes. The region is the largest market for digital therapeutics in the world, driven by a large consumer base, government initiatives, and a supportive regulatory environment. The North American market has significant potential for growth, driven by factors such as the aging population, rising healthcare costs, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. According to Astute Analytica’s study, the digital therapeutics market in North America could reach US$ 9521.4 Million by 2031, driven by the adoption of wearables, telehealth, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

North America has a large consumer base for digital health technologies, with a growing number of people using mobile health apps, wearables, and telehealth services. According to a report, around 81% of Americans own a smartphone, which is an important platform for accessing digital health services. In addition, there has been a significant increase in the use of wearables and remote monitoring devices, which are expected to drive the growth of the digital therapeutics market.

Average Spending:

The average spending of Americans on digital health technology varies depending on the type of technology. The average annual spending on digital health technology per user in the US was $153 in 2022. This spending included expenses on wearables, digital health apps, and telemedicine services. According to a report by IQVIA, there were 168 active digital therapeutic solutions in the US market in 2021, with the majority focused on behavioural health, diabetes management, and cardiovascular disease.

Government Efforts to Support Digital Health:

The US government has been actively supporting the adoption of digital health technologies. The Department of Health and Human Services has launched several initiatives to promote the use of health IT, including the promotion of electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth, and patient-generated health data. In addition, the FDA has established a regulatory framework for digital health technologies, which has helped to create a supportive environment for innovation in this sector.

Trends Shaping the US Digital therapeutics market:

Telehealth: Telehealth has emerged as a key trend in the US market, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The use of telehealth services has increased significantly, with patients seeking virtual consultations with healthcare providers.

Wearables and Remote Monitoring: Wearables and remote monitoring devices are becoming increasingly popular, driven by the increasing awareness of the importance of preventive healthcare.

Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI is being used in digital health to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and enhance the efficiency of healthcare delivery.

Personalized Medicine: The use of personalized medicine is on the rise in the US digital therapeutics market, with healthcare providers leveraging data analytics to develop personalized treatment plans for patients.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

2MORROW, Inc.

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

Click Therapeutics, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)

Happify, Inc.

Kaia Health

Livongo Health, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Omada Health, Inc.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

Voluntis, Inc.

Welldoc, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

