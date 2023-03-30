Baby Arbitrum ($BARB) Launches as the Latest DeFi Token Offering Auto-Rewards to Holders

Singapore, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baby Arbitrum has announced the launch of its newest Arbitrum token offering, $BARB. The Baby Arbitrum ecosystem provides rewards for holders of the token through an auto-reward mechanism built into the smart contract. Baby Arbitrum aims to offer a community-powered DeFi experience inspired by the core values of the Arbitrum Network, providing increased accessibility to the Ethereum Network.

Baby Arbitrum Ecosystem

The Baby Arbitrum Ecosystem is designed to offer a community-powered DeFi experience inspired by the core values of the Arbitrum Network, which aims to provide increased accessibility to the Ethereum Network. The ecosystem also offers a Rewards Dashboard & Arbitrum Portfolio Tracker, LP Locker, and Custom Baby Arbitrum NFTs. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 Tokens, Baby Arbitrum plans to grow through community growth and influencer marketing initiatives.

The Baby Arbitrum Rewards Dashboard Tracker is designed to simplify the rewards reviewal process for token holders, allowing them to view their current token balance, rewards received, and the value of their rewards, all in one place. The platform aims to incentivize holders to hold and understand how reward contracts operate.

The Swap allows Arbitrum Traders to exchange ERC-20 ARB-based tokens, very similar to the most commonly used Arbitrum Swap, SushiSwap. Integrating the swap is a key feature for the BARB Ecosystem as it allows a user to complete their daily trading needs all in one place.

The BARB Portfolio Tracker is another feature aimed at simplifying the trading experience for users. The user-friendly interface allows traders to review key aspects of their trades made across every Arbitrum Token Pair, including point of purchase directly inline on the chart, and managing their portfolio in one simple section.

The Baby Arbitrum Rug Checker is a one-stop verification dApp that enables users to view the most important aspects of a token built on the Arbitrum Chain. Using the dApp (to be released very soon), users can paste an Arbitrum contract address they want to review and instantly find out the Name, Token Symbol, Arbiscan Explorer Link, Total Supply, Buy Tax, Sell Tax, Contract Verification Status, Honeypot Indicator, Total Liquidity, Max Transaction & Ownership Status.

Liquidity Locker: On the Arbitrum Chain, developers have limited options when deciding where to lock their token's liquidity pool. Through the Baby Arbitrum Liquidity Locker, developers will now have another alternative when looking to lock their tokens LP or vested supply.

Baby Arbitrum NFTs will be the first of their kind and will be expanding through both the Arbitrum Chain and the Ethereum Network. BARB NFTs plan to enhance the Community Experience and bring major attention to its ecosystem through buybacks and competitions using revenue from the NFT purchases. This will contribute to the Baby Arbitrum Ecosystem while supporting organic, fun, and community growth.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Baby Arbitrum token offering and ecosystem to the DeFi community," said the Baby Arbitrum team. "Our goal is to provide a user-friendly and community-driven DeFi experience, inspired by the core values of the Arbitrum Network. With our Rewards Dashboard & Arbitrum Portfolio Tracker, LP Locker, and Custom Baby Arbitrum NFTs, we're excited to see how our ecosystem grows through community growth and influencer marketing initiatives."

Tokenomics

The tokenomics of Baby Arbitrum include a total supply of 1,000,000,000 BARB Tokens, with a 5% tax on every buy, sell, and transaction of the $BARB Token. The tax distribution is divided between Auto-Rewards (3%) and Marketing & Development (2%). With these tokenomics in place, Baby Arbitrum aims to create a sustainable ecosystem that rewards its holders and ensures the long-term growth and success of the platform.

Final Words

In conclusion, Baby Arbitrum is an exciting new DeFi platform that offers its users a range of features and utilities to simplify and enhance their trading experience. The Baby Arbitrum project has already gained traction in the DeFi space, with its unique features and community-driven approach attracting attention from traders and investors alike. The Baby Arbitrum team plans to grow the ecosystem through community growth and influencer marketing initiatives. The team is committed to providing a safe and secure platform for users to engage in DeFi activities, and they encourage users to explore the benefits of the Baby Arbitrum ecosystem.

To learn more about the project, visit the official website, read the whitepaper, or follow Baby Arbitrum on social media to become a part of the community:

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.