Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Launch of New Corporate Website

HENDERSON, Nev., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC:SIRC) (“SIRC” or the Company”), an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, today announced the launch of its new corporate website www.sirc.com.



The new website provides visitors with a dynamic interface and ample content that showcases the Company’s suite of solutions including solar power, roofing, and EV charging systems, as well as project financing for commercial and residential customers. The site will launch the first week of April 2023 and will be continually updated with new content including company announcements, media, events, investor presentations, and SEC filings.

“We are thrilled to launch our new website and provide our customers, shareholders, and prospective investors with an enhanced digital experience,” said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of SIRC. “Our goal is to make it easier for people to learn about our all-inclusive alternative energy solutions and the benefits it can bring to their homes and businesses. With our new website, we aim to provide new and existing customers with ample information to help them understand the breadth of our offerings. Additionally, following the launch of the new website and brand, we are actively marketing the solarev.com and its associated domains for sale.

“Our website will also serve as a resource for the investment community, with an integrated investor relations pages that provides up-to-date information about our operations, business strategy, stock profile and more, reflecting our ongoing commitment to enhance transparency and shareholder communications,” concluded Massey.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) is an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout North America. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com or join us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press include, among others, statements about our renegotiated settlement agreement. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our limited operating history; our dependence on third parties for many aspects of our business; general market and economic conditions; technical factors; the availability of outside capital; our receipt of revenues; legislative developments; changes in our expenditures and other uses of cash; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form 10 or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.