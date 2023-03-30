Blackburn Energy Awarded Department of Defense Contract

ROWLEY, Mass., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackburn Energy, Inc., a leader in commercial vehicle electrification, today announced that the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) awarded Blackburn Energy, Inc. a contract to develop a tactical vehicle electrification retrofit system for the Logistics Vehicle System Replacement (LVSR) based on Blackburn’s globally patented hybrid charging technology. The purpose of the project is to develop a cost-effective conversion kit that leverages the fuel-saving and CO2 reduction benefits of vehicle electrification with an increase in the overall performance of the LVSR’s tactical vehicles.



Tactical vehicles are a vital component to the readiness and proficiency of a forward-deployed, mobile military operation, supporting logistics and the delivery of capabilities to the battlefield. Reducing fuel demand for these vehicles also reduces the inherent hazards associated with the transportation and delivery of fuel in hostile environments.

DIU accelerates the adoption of commercial technology and methodologies into the U.S. military to strengthen U.S. national security by connecting its DoD customers with leading technology companies to prototype and deploy commercial solutions. Through DIU’s prototype contract, Blackburn will work with the Program Manager Medium and Heavy Tactical Vehicles (PM MHTV) group and adapt its globally-patented commercial hybrid charging solution to retrofit vehicle electrification.

“Blackburn is uniquely suited to solve the most difficult vehicle electrification problems presented by customers with operational needs that require the continued use of diesel platforms,” said Andrew Amigo, CEO and Founder of Blackburn Energy. “While most seek fully electric vehicles, Blackburn’s fresh approach to vehicle electrification eschews the electric drivetrain for technologies that generate clean energy from the inefficiencies of existing vehicle dynamics, thereby powering a new generation of electric systems and appliances and incrementally replacing the need to burn diesel.”

About Blackburn Energy, Inc.

Blackburn Energy, Inc., (“Blackburn”) is a technology company focused on creating clean energy solutions capable of rapid global adoption that help solve the world’s toughest environmental challenges. Blackburn’s mission is to connect people with clean power through the creation, manufacture, and distribution of clean energy technologies that are simple, robust, durable, and capable of installation by anyone on the planet. Blackburn believes that if you provide people with cost-effective market-based clean energy solutions, they will change the world. Blackburn focuses on bottom-up solutions immediately accessible to the broadest swath of humanity and avoids the trickle-down technology approach of traditional tech development. Located in Rowley, MA, Blackburn is the manufacturer and distributor of RelGen®, a globally-patented hybrid charging solution that is decarbonizing transportation.

Learn more at: https://blackburnenergy.com/