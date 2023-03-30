Modular UPS Market Size Worth USD 2.60 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.2%

Pune, India, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global modular uninterruptible power supply market size was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 1.41 billion in 2022 to USD 2.60 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Rising demand for zero downtime and increasing dependence on data centers may foster industry growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled “Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply Market, 2022-2029.”

January 2021: TIC (Toshiba International Corporation) launched its G-9400 Series Uninterruptible Power System with the latest advanced CSTBT (Carrier Stored Trench Bi-Polar Transistor) IGBT technology.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 9.2% 2029 Value Projection USD 2.60 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 1.41 Billion Historical Data for 20218-2020 No. of Pages 284 Segments covered Fuel Type, By End-User, Application and Region Growth Drivers Strong Demand for Zero and Reliable Power Downtime to Fuel Market Progress 10.1 kVA to 200 kVA Segment to Lead Backed by its Mid-range Capacity

Market Drivers and Restraints

Strong Demand for Zero and Reliable Power Downtime to Fuel Market Progress

Modular uninterruptible power supply is a redundant and flexible power protection system responsible for adjusting UPS performance. Each module is hot-swappable while connected modules are recognizable automatically. The robust adoption of zero and reliable power downtime is expected to enhance the product adoption.

Furthermore, the rising dependence on continuous and reliable power supply is expected to foster the demand for efficient power solutions. Moreover, rapid infrastructure development and digitization are expected to facilitate the progress of the modular uninterruptible power supply industry. In addition, rising data center investments are expected to drive the modular uninterruptible power supply market growth.

However, high maintenance and installation costs are likely to hinder the industry’s progress.

COVID-19 Impact

Pandemic Drained Market Growth Due to Adoption of Digital Workstyle

The lockdown forced containment measures due to the steady spread of the pandemic, which resulted in the adoption of work from home, thus, resulting in stagnated demand for modular uninterruptible power supply. To avoid the spread of COVID-19, the population stayed back at home by working remotely, which on the other hand, resulted in disruption of the market. The market is recovering from the detainment caused by the pandemic and the constant shut of the company.

Market Segments Anlysis

10.1 kVA to 200 kVA Segment to Lead Backed by its Mid-range Capacity

By capacity, the market is segmented into below 1.5 kVA, 1.5 kVA to 5 kVA, 5.1 kVA to 10 kVA, 10.1 kVA to 200 kVA, and above 200 kVA. The 10.1 kVA to 200kVA segment is expected to lead due to its mid-range capacity.

Double Conversion Online UPS Segment to Lead Attributable to its Higher Efficiency

As per topology, the market is classified into standby UPS, Line interactive UPS, and double conversion online UPS. The double conversion online UPS segment is expected to lead due to its higher efficiency.

Three Phase Segment to Lead Attributed to its Ability to Power Several Electric Equipment

As per phase, the market is categorized into a single phase and three phase. The three phase segment is expected to dominate due to its ability to power numerous electrical equipment.

Data Center Segment to Lead Backed by its Robust Demand

Based on end-user, the market is divided into data center, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, industrial, BFSI, utility, energy, and others. The data center segment is expected to lead due to its robust demand.

Regionally, the market is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The report delivers a comprehensive report on modular uninterruptible power supply market growth and the factors responsible for hindering the market's growth. The impacts of pandemics and a sudden lockdown are represented in the report. Moreover, key players are mentioned, the key players leading the market, and their headquarters are depicted to offer all-inclusive information about market competition. Furthermore, the region’s leading global market and the cause of their exponential growth are included in the report.

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate the Global Market Due to the Presence of Various Advanced Technologies

Various factors such as the rising adoption of cloud and mobile technology organizations, data centers, and digital business strategies are forecasted to surge UPS adoption in North America. That would help North America in becoming globally dominant. Few North American companies allocate budgets for modular UPS services and solutions to expand the modular UPS market. The U.S. is expected to be the major contributor to the growth of the modular uninterruptible power supply. The U.S. has the most collocation facilities, data centers, and advanced technology.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Enter into Partnerships to Enhance their Resources

The prominent companies operating in the market enter into partnerships to enhance their resources. For example, Delta partnered with International Information Technology Co. LLC. (IITC) in September 2021 to focus on IT infrastructure projects and upcoming data centers in the Middle East & Africa. This strategy may enable the company to enhance its resources and elevate sales. Furthermore, major players devise mergers, acquisitions, research and developments, expansions, and others to enhance their market position.

Key Companies Introduced a Higher Capacity Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply to Gain Competitive Advantages

The key market players are split into various regions and are upgrading their various aspects. The market's major players strive to gain global leadership by adopting advanced technologies. Moreover, companies strive to gain mergers and acquisitions in the regional market to uphold their global ranking. The increasing demand for zero power downtime is expected to help the companies gain a competitive advantage. Companies focus on launching high-efficiency products. For instance, Huawei unveiled the UPS power modules worldwide, which offer up to 100kW/3U.

February 2020- Huawei unveiled the UPS power modules all across the world. This launch comes up with an expansion in its efficiency, which will increase revenue and data center utilization. The efficiency can now reach up to 100kW/3U.

List of Key Players Present in the Market:

Schneider Electric (France)

Huawei (China)

ABB (Switzerland)

Eaton (Ireland)

Emerson (U.S.)

Legrand (France)

Vertiv (U.S.)

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Delta Electronics (Taiwan)

Toshiba (Japan)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

AEG Power Solutions (Netherlands)

Panduit (U.S.)

Gamatronic UK Limited (Israel)

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions & Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Insight on Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply Market

Global Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (USD Billion) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Capacity Below 1.5 kVA 1.5 kVA to 5 kVA 5.1 kVA to 10 kVA 10.1 kVA to 200 kVA Above 200 kVA Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Topology Standby UPS Line Interactive UPS Double Conversion Online UPS Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Phase Single Phase Three Phase Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Data Center IT & Telecommunication Healthcare Industrial BFSI Utility Energy Other Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



