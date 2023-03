English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Determination of interest rate trigger

The Nykredit Group has determined the interest rate trigger level for the floating-rate bond DK000953970-2 (Cita3M/2023 October).



The interest rate trigger will apply for three months until the next interest reset date, 1 July 2023.

ISIN Interest rate trigger DK000953970-2 7.9335%

Questions may be addressed to Emil Schmidt Andreasen, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 22 72, or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment