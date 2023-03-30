Sterilization Containers Market Size Worth USD 389.5 Million by 2029, at 2.9% CAGR | Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sterilization containers market size was valued at USD 312.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 319.8 million in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 389.5 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. Sterilization containers help in the packaging, sterilization, transportation, and storage of medical equipment. They offer various advantages such as rigid structure, longer lifespan, and reusability. The rise in the prevalence of life-threatening diseases and infections acquired from hospitals is set to propel market development. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Sterilization Containers Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development

Medline Industries, LP announced its partnership with the U.S.-based Bryan Health for the simplification of supply chain operations of essential medical supplies, which also include sterilization containers.

Case Medical received the FDA 510k approval for its SteriTite Universal Container System. This system is used to enclose instrument sets & medical devices during sterilization, transport, and storage.





Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sterilization-containers-market-100277





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 2.9% 2029 Value Projection USD 389.5 Million Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 319.8 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 130

Key Takeaways

Through the Medline Post-Acute Care Infection Prevention Program, Medline Industries, LP and Inspire Specialty Hospital provided clinical instruction and goods like sterilisation containers.

Aesculap Inc. collaborated with Ascendco Health (U.S.) to provide perioperative workflow solutions using the latter company's unique technology, offering a creative approach to the modernization of surgical procedures.

The Danish innovators Caretag Surgical and KLS Martin Group have unveiled a new partnership to introduce RFID technology to surgical equipment, including sterilisation containers.

Up to 90% of the waste produced by operating rooms is improperly sorted and sent for expensive and unnecessary hazardous refuse processing.





Drivers and Restraints

Instances of Hospital-Acquired Infections and Surgical Procedures to Propel the Demand for the Product

Rising instances of hospital-acquired infections and surgical procedures are anticipated to drive the sterilization containers market growth. There has been a rise in chronic and infectious disease, which is increasing the number of hospital admissions. This increase in the number of hospital admissions is due to rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections. The serious issues surrounding the usage of unsterile equipment highlight the importance of effective infection control in hospitals. The number of surgical procedures across the globe is also increasing every year.

However, the usage of alternative sterilization products is expected to limit the market growth.





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/sterilization-containers-market-100277





Regional Insights

North America to Lead Market Share with Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

North America is expected to have a high part in the sterilization containers market share due to increasing number of surgical procedures. The region dominated the market in 2021 with the valuation of USD 109.3 million. It has a huge presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Asia Pacific market is expected to have fastest growth due to increase in healthcare expenditure and enhancement of healthcare policies across different countries, leading to improved product adoption.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are to set have a moderate CAGR due to high number of hospital-acquired infections and increasing awareness regarding sterilization of medical instruments.

Segments

Perforated to Lead Owing to Various Advantages

On the basis of type, the market is divided into perforated and non-perforated. Perforated segment held the largest share in 2021 due to advantages such as less time and limited requirement. Non-perforated segment is expected to experience a lower growth during the forecast period. However, some factors such as filter technology, mechanical reprocessing, shorter drying time, and no filter change for lifetime are expected to help in the growth of the segment.

Aluminum Material to Lead the Segment with it Various Properties

As per material, the market is divided into aluminum, stainless steel, and others. Aluminum segment is set to dominate due to its various advantages offered. Advantages, such as versatility, durability, excellent drying properties, and ease of maintenance, have primarily contributed to the dominance of the segment.

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics to Lead the Segment with Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

Based on end user, the market is divided into hospitals & speciality clinics, pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturers, and others. The hospitals & specialty clinics segment held the largest share in 2021 due to increasing number of surgical procedures, emergency department visits, high prevalence of HAIs, and growing patient population.





Quick Buy - Sterilization Containers Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100277





Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Competitive Landscape

KLS Martin Group Announced a New Cooperation with Caretag Surgical to Bring RFID

The market has well-established players such as B. Braun SE, STERIS, Symmetry Surgical Inc., Integra LifeSciences, and KLS Martin Group. In terms of the competitive scenario, the market depicts a highly fragmented structure with the presence of several well-established, small, and mid-sized players operating in the market. In October 2019, KLS Martin Group announced a new cooperation with Caretag Surgical to bring Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to surgical assets, such as surgical instruments or sterilization containers, which serve hospitals globally.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report



BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

STERIS (U.K.)

Integra LifeSciences (U.S.)

KLS Martin Group (Germany)

Gpcmedical.com (India)

MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

B. Braun SE (Germany)

SHARPLINE Surgical Technologies GmbH (Germany)

Medline Industries, LP (U.S.)

Table of Contents:

Global Sterilization Containers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Perforated Non-Perforated Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Aluminium Stainless Steel Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Specialty Clinic Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Manufacturers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Sterilization Containers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Perforated Non-Perforated Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Aluminium Stainless Steel Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Specialty Clinic Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Manufacturers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Sterilization Containers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Perforated Non-Perforated Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Aluminium Stainless Steel Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Specialty Clinic Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturers Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-Region



Asia Pacific Sterilization Containers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Perforated Non-Perforated Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Aluminium Stainless Steel Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Specialty Clinic Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-Region China Japan India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Toc Continue…





Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/sterilization-containers-market-100277





FAQs

How big is the Sterilization Containers Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 319.8 Million in 2022 to USD 389.5 Million by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

Which companies dominate the Sterilization Containers Market?

The companies are BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), STERIS (U.K.), Integra LifeSciences (U.S.), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Gpcmedical.com (India), MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), B. Braun SE (Germany), SHARPLINE Surgical Technologies GmbH (Germany), Medline Industries, LP (U.S.)

Related Links:

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth.

Our experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com