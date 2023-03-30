Global Wind Turbine Casting Market Set to Achieve USD 3.69 Billion by 2032 with 5.6% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Wind Turbine Casting Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report by Type (Horizontal Axis, Vertical Axis); By Material Type; By Application; By Casting Technology; By End Users; By Regions, Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global wind turbine casting market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 2.15 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 3.69 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of around 5.6% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Wind Turbine Casting? How Big is Wind Turbine Casting Industry?

Overview

Renewable energy is becoming a massive protocol in the energy production industry. In order to create greener energy, many energy companies are channelizing the power of machines such as wind turbines or solar power. The rapidly rising demand in the wind turbine casting market can be attributed to ensuring that the finish and quality of the parts are high, not only increasing efficiency in application but their longevity.

The increasing need for electricity due to speedy urbanization and industrialization is anticipated to drive the demand for renewable energy sources, such as the wind, which will restore the usage of turbines. The expanding trend of leaning toward eco-friendly energy, together with growing technological progressions, is anticipated to generate a revenue opportunity for the players of the market in the upcoming future.

Request Sample Copy of Wind Turbine Casting Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/wind-turbine-casting-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key data covered in the market report

The report provides rigorous analysis and forward-looking insights into the market across multiple regions.

Gain an understanding of uncertainty and discover how the most influential growth drivers and restraints in the region will impact market development.

Assess market size data and forecasts to comprehend how the demand across several segments will evolve over the next few years.

Gain a comprehensive view of emerging market trends and developments to assess market opportunities.

Be better informed of the competition by gaining access to detailed information and analysis of key industry players.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Sinovel

SEFORGE

Vestas GmbH & Co. KG

Goldwind

DHI DCW Group Co. Ltd.

Enercon

Global Castings

Suzlon

Riyue Heavy Industry Corporation Ltd.

SAKANA Group

SHW Casting Technologies

Elyria Foundry Company LLC

Premier Heavy Engineering

To Know More Information on Key Players, Request to Download a PDF Report Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/wind-turbine-casting-market/request-for-sample

Key factors driving market growth

Growing wind installations in countries such as UK and Brazil to push the market

Rotor hubs are cast components in a wind turbine, and they are subjected to high stress. Casting helps in high creep confrontation and is preferably suited for advancing composite components. The wind turbine casting market size is expanding due to growing wind installation in countries such as China, India, Brazil, the UK, and South Africa is anticipated to generate approving opportunities for market growth in the future.

The growing number of installations in offshore applications in countries such as the UK, Germany, China, Netherlands, Japan, and Denmark is predicted to drive market growth over the next none years. The wind turbine casting market sales are soaring as longer lifespans and lower maintenance costs of these commodities are anticipated to drive the market demand over the upcoming years.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/wind-turbine-casting-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Recent trends influencing the market

Several government tax incentives to drive the market

The growing demand for renewable energy is inspiring companies to channel the power from wind turbines. Technological progression in wind turbines with several government tax incentives on wind turbine installation is expected to incite the demand for wind turbine castings.

Global endeavors countering climate change, including the Paris Agreement to decrease global warming, are anticipated to greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and foster growth of the renewable energy market.

Segmentation assessment

The horizontal axis segment highly dominated the market

Based on type, the horizontal axis segment highly dominated the market. Wind turbine casting market demand is on the rise due to an increase in large-scale wind farms for national projects or industrial facilities that often use horizontal-axis wind turbines. These kinds of turbines have high power output, high efficiency, high dependability, and a maximum functioning wind speed, making them an absolute choice for producing large amounts of electricity.

The offshore segment had a high revenue share

Based on the application, the offshore segment had a high revenue share. Wind turbine casting market trends include offshore wind turbines being greatly larger compared to onshore wind turbines in magnitude. The market for offshore wind turbines is growing due to the increasing demand for electricity globally and the acquisition of cleaner energy in developing countries without centralized utility networks or with deficient power transmission infrastructure.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/wind-turbine-casting-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Wind Turbine Casting Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 3.69 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 2.26 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.6% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Sinovel, SEFORGE, Vestas, GmbH & Co. KG, Goldwind, DHI DCW Group Co., Ltd., Enercon, Global Castings, Suzlon, Riyue Heavy Industry Corporation Ltd., SAKANA Group, SHW Casting Technologies, Elyria Foundry Company, LLC and Premier Heavy Engineering Segments Covered By Type, By Material Type, By Application, By Casting Technology, By End User, By Geography Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Rapid industrialization and urbanization to propel the Asia Pacific market

Asia Pacific held the largest wind turbine casting market share as it stayed the marketplace leader over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the growing call for energy due to rapid urbanization and industrialization within the region. Due to enlarged centers and growth, China is anticipated to end up as the apex power-generating kingdom over the forecast period.

Browse the Detail Report “Wind Turbine Casting Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Type (Horizontal Axis, Vertical Axis); By Material Type; By Application; By Casting Technology; By End Users; By Regions, Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/wind-turbine-casting-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent developments

In July 2022, WEG announced the launch of their new wind turbine platform, which would have a rotor diameter of 172 meters and 7 MW of electricity. The largest wind turbine now operating in Brazil is this one. With more power and efficiency, the new design increases the production of wind generation projects.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Wind Turbine Casting market report based on type, Material Type, Application, Casting Technology, End-user, and region:

By Type Outlook

Horizontal Axis

Vertical Axis

By Material Type Outlook

Steel

cast iron

Aluminum alloy

Glass-reinforced plastic

Copper

others

By Application Outlook

Onshore

Offshore

By Casting Technology Outlook

sand casting

chill casting

others

By End User Outlook

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region Outlook

North America (Canada, United States, Mexico)

Europe (Spain, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Australia, India, South Korea, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Rest of South America)

Browse More Research Reports:

FRP Vessels Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/frp-vessels-market

ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/elispot-and-fluorospot-assay-market

Resistant Maltodextrin Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/resistant-maltodextrin-market

Construction Lubricants Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/construction-lubricants-market

Carbon Fiber Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/carbon-fiber-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter