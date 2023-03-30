New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rear Spoilers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361196/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Rear Spoilers Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rear Spoilers estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2022-2030. ABS Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $942.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Rear Spoilers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$942.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)
- Ap Plasman
- Inoac Corporation
- P.U. TECH SPOILER LP
- SMP Deutschland GmbH
- SRG Global
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361196/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rear Spoiler - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Rear Spoilers Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for ABS
Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for ABS Plastic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for ABS Plastic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Carbon Fiber by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Carbon Fiber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fiberglass by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Fiberglass by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Fiberglass by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blow
Molding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Blow Molding by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Blow Molding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Injection Molding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Injection Molding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Injection Molding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reaction Injection Molding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Reaction Injection Molding
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Reaction Injection
Molding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Passenger Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Passenger Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Commercial Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Rear Spoilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass
and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic, Carbon
Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and
Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Technology -
Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Vehicles
and Commercial Cars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber,
Fiberglass and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding
and Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction
Injection Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial
Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Rear Spoilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass
and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and
Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Technology -
Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection
Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Rear Spoilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass
and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and
Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Technology -
Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection
Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Rear Spoilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber,
Fiberglass and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding
and Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction
Injection Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial
Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Rear Spoilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber,
Fiberglass and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding
and Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction
Injection Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial
Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Rear Spoilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber,
Fiberglass and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding
and Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction
Injection Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial
Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass
and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding
and Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction
Injection Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial
Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Rear Spoilers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass
and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic, Carbon
Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and
Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Technology -
Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rear
Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Vehicles
and Commercial Cars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber,
Fiberglass and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding
and Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction
Injection Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial
Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber,
Fiberglass and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by Material -
ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for ABS Plastic,
Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding
and Reaction Injection Molding - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Blow Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction
Injection Molding Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blow
Molding, Injection Molding and Reaction Injection Molding for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rear Spoilers by End-Use - Passenger Vehicles and Commercial
Cars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by End-Use -
Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Cars Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Rear Spoilers by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Vehicles and Commercial Cars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rear Spoilers by Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon
Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rear Spoilers by
Material - ABS Plastic, Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass and Steel
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361196/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Rear Spoilers Market to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rear Spoilers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361196/?utm_source=GNW