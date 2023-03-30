Mabel Larsen Joins Mainline Environmental as Vice President of Finance

CLEVELAND, Ohio, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainline Environmental, an environmental consulting and technical services company, announced today that Mabel Larsen has joined the team as vice president of finance, effective January 23, 2023. Currently owned by Evolution Capital Partners, Mainline Environmental is a full-service environmental solution company that employs more than 50 associates across New York and New Jersey.

"Mabel brings expertise in accounting, finance and operational management. Her ability to build teams and execute fiscal goals as well as drive efficiencies will benefit Mainline as we continue to grow the organization,” said Dan McGowan, CEO of Mainline Environmental. "She will be an excellent asset to our team, and we are very excited to have her on board.”

With experience in various industries including environmental services, Larsen has held accounting and financial leadership roles for more than 20 years. Before joining Mainline Environmental, she was the vice president of finance at RiverRoad Waste Solutions, acquired by Rubicon Global, and also filled financial roles at Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. and Interstate Waste Services. She earned her bachelor’s degree in finance from Pace University.

“Mainline Environmental enables healthy and safe environments and advocates for those seeking a cleaner community,” shared Larsen. “I’m eager to be part of a team that works toward improving the environment and offers environmentally friendly services that will lead to a safer and cleaner community.”

About Mainline Environmental

Mainline Environmental is a leading full-service environmental solution company servicing property owners, school districts, municipalities, and other businesses by supporting their testing, compliance, remediation, training, and laboratory needs. Mainline enables healthy environments where you live, work, and play by advising and advocating for clients who seek a safer and cleaner community. www.mainlineenvironmental.com

