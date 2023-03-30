ibex Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of its Annual VIP Employee Recognition Events 

MANILA, Philippines, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, recently recognized and rewarded its top performers in the Philippines at its 10th annual VIP event. Over 900 ibex agents enjoyed the two-day event held in Cebu, Philippines.



“Our agents are the heart and soul of ibex and we are delighted to recognize and reward our top performers around the world at VIP,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “I am so proud of the outstanding team and culture we have built at ibex. We are fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment that promotes career advancement and celebrates the accomplishments of our team. Our VIP events are just one of the many ways we differentiate ibex and take our employee experience to the next level.”

ibex has been recognized around the world for its agent-first culture and outstanding employee experience. Recent awards and accolades include Philippines’ Best Employers 2023 by the Philippine Daily Inquirer, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek, Best Places to Work for Women 2022 in Central America and Caribbean, and Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year in 2023 by the Stevie® Awards.

ibex also holds VIP events in each of its regions, including the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean. Each VIP event features a signature ibex Cares community giving event that brings together hundreds of volunteers to support local non-profit organizations. ibex Cares is the company’s global philanthropic program that supports local communities where the company operates.

Due to the large number of attendees at the Philippines VIP, the team split up to help three local communities, including the Children’s Haven Orphanage, Cebu Social Welfare and Development, and Maribago Health Center. More than 350 ibex VIPs volunteered to help with projects such as facility painting, gardening, storytelling, feeding program, medical supplies donation, and coastal and community clean-up.

“At ibex, we care about our people and firmly believe that each and every one of us is responsible for the footprint we make on the world,” said Potski Alvarez, President of ibex Philippines. “We are delighted to help support the communities where we live and work.”

As part of the VIP events, ibex also hosts its annual ibex idol and ibex Siren competitions, which provide fun and exciting opportunities for its employees around the world to compete and win prizes and recognition from their peers.

“By combining the best talent, employee experience and technology, ibex is able to assist the world's premier brands in delivering unparalleled customer experiences,” added Alvarez.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

