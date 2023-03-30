Electronic Design Automation Market to be $17.47 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Electronic Design Automation Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based deployment, On-premise deployment), Tool Type (Design tools, Verification Tools, Simulation Tools), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the global electronic design automation market is slated to register at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period to reach $17.47 billion by 2030.

Electronic design automation (EDA) is the use of computer programs to design, simulate, verify, and manufacture electronic systems such as integrated circuits (IC), IC packaging, and printed circuit boards (PCB). EDA software (also known as electronic computer-aided design or ECAD software). EDA has become essential to developing, testing, and producing electronic systems due to the rise of large-scale integration (VLSI) systems and the ever-increasing complexity of ICs and PCBs, including millions of transistors, diodes, and other individual components.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Electronic Design Automation Market

The spread of the COVID-19 disease in the first quarter of 2020 severely impacted the performance of several industries and economies globally. Governments across the globe were forced to shut down industrial plants. Governments enforced physical distancing norms and movement restrictions on the masses, affecting the operations of various industries. As a result, the industries reduced their dependency on manual labor and increased the adoption of smart industrial technologies to enhance their production processes.

However, despite the challenges faced by the semiconductors industry, the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry witnessed an increase in revenues. EDA software providers remained profitable during the COVID-19 pandemic due to long-term and stable investments. The increased demand for EDA tools also drove the adoption of cloud-based EDA solutions, providing designers with 24/7 access to tools and reduced operating costs. Also, the U.S. government announced plans to invest in system-level design to produce advanced security chips. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the global EDA market.

The global electronic design automation market is segmented by offering (solutions (computer-aided engineering, IC physical design & verification, PCB & MCM design, semiconductor IP design), services), deployment mode (on-premise deployment, cloud-based deployment), tool type (design tools, verification tools, simulation tools). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on offering, in 2023, the solutions segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global electronic design automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for complex integrated circuits and the increasing adoption of connected devices.

Based on deployment mode, in 2023, the cloud-based deployment segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global electronic design automation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for complex integrated circuits and technological advancement in consumer electronics.

Based on tool type, in 2023, the design tools segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global electronic design automation market. The rise of very large-scale integration (VLSI) systems and the increasing complexity of ICs and PCBs are the factors expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, in 2023, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global electronic design automation market. The increased demand for consumer devices and the expansion of facilities to meet this demand are expected to boost the growth of the electronic design automation market in Asia-Pacific over the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global electronic design automation market are Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Synopsys, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), ANSYS, Inc. (U.S.), Keysight Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Xilinx, Inc. (U.S.), eInfochips (U.S.), Altium Limited (U.S.), Zuken (Japan), Silvaco, Inc. (U.S.), Altair Engineering Inc. (U.S.), Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.), EnSilica (U.K.), EMWorks, Inc. (Canada), and Aldec, Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the Report

Electronic Design Automation Market, by Offering

Solutions Computer-aided Engineering IC Physical Design & Verification PCB & MCM Design Semiconductor IP Design

Services

Electronic Design Automation Market, by Deployment Mode

On-premise deployment

Cloud-based deployment

Electronic Design Automation Market, by Tool Type

Design Tools

Verification Tools

Simulation Tools

Electronic Design Automation Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Taiwan Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

