Hass Avocado Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3% during 2023 – 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence. 

Hyderabad, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Hass Avocado Market (2023 – 2028)," the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3%. Hass avocado is the most popular variety of avocados in the world. In the United States, per capita consumption of avocados, with more than 95% constituted by Hass avocados, has tripled since the early 2000s, according to the USDA. Hass avocados, native to Mexico and Central America, are now grown in many countries globally. Mexico, Peru, Chile, California, and Colombia are the major avocado-producing countries in the world.

Mexico is the leading producer and exporter of Hass avocado. With a production output of just under 2.4 million metric tons in 2021, Mexico accounted for 30% of the avocado production, the largest global proportion, and the major variable being the Hass.

Increas in awareness of Hass Avocado's health benefits:

Avocado is a nutrient-dense fruit that offers a variety of health advantages, such as potassium, folate, protein, and good fats. It also contains a lot of minerals, such as vitamins C, B5, B6, E, and K. Avocados are considered a low-carb food since a 100-gram portion only contains nine grams of carbohydrates, seven of which are fiber.



Some of the major market trends shaping the Hass avocado market, according to the research experts at Mordor Intelligence, are:

The daily consumption of Hass avocado as part of a hypocaloric diet supports weight loss and helps to increase gut bacteria.

An increased interest in plant-based and low-carbohydrate clean eating diets, such as the keto diet and paleo diet, also contributed to the increased demand for Hass avocados.

Avocado has become a favorite ingredient in many dishes and is now on the menu of several restaurants across the United States.

Avocado toast, a humble breakfast that was earlier eaten mainly in California and Australia, is now a trendy menu item in many restaurants worldwide.

According to the USDA, US demand for avocados has increased steadily over the past two decades.

Hass Avocados have high potential in European markets:

The Hass strain of avocado is gradually dominating the European market. The Hass cultivar has the potential for growth in the European market. Due to their nutritive qualities and varied uses, avocados are in high demand. Class I Hass avocados are the most popular variety in the grocery aisle. This main segment mostly concerns the Hass variety with standard retail requirements with certification and low pesticide residues.

Europe is dominated by Peruvian producers with an abundant supply of Hass avocados during summer. In the European winter, in Spain, Chile, Mexico, and Israel, Hass avocado dominates the market. Hass avocados are most in-demand in Europe due to their excellent ripening characteristics.

Hass avocados grown organically are especially popular in Germany. Avocados that are ready to eat are particularly popular in end markets that have a strong demand for convenience foods, such as northern Europe. The major Hass avocado end markets are France and the United Kingdom, with the Netherlands and Scandinavian nations having the greatest per capita consumption.



Recent developments in the Hass Avocado Market:

In March 2022, The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) unveiled a new Avocado Growth eToolkit. The new e-commerce guide is designed to help avocado marketers and retailers get the most out of their online grocery presence in response to explosive category growth over the past two years.

Mission Produce Inc., the world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, opened its new mega center in Laredo, Texas, in September 2021.

In 2021, the Association of Avocado Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM), the Association of Producers of Avocado Exporters of Jalisco (APEAJAL), and the National Service of Agri-Food Health, Safety and Quality (SENASICA) entered into an agreement that will allow the import of fresh Hass avocados from Mexico to expand and will operate under the Cooperative Service Agreement between the USDA-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and APEAM.

