Bladder Scanners Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.55% during 2023 – 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence.

According to a new market research report, the bladder scanners market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.55%. Various public health organizations issued guidelines for the diagnosis of bladder cancer during the pandemic. For instance, according to the study published in the National Library of Medicine in January 2021, the outpatient visit of urology patients was minimized, and only patients with progressively deteriorating disease conditions or organ or life-threatening conditions were recommended to visit the urology clinic.

In January 2022, Laborie Medical Technologies Inc. announced the acquisition of an exclusive license to the Optimum Urethral Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB). Thus, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors that are driving the growth of the Bladder Scanners Market:



According to a research study published in BMC Geriatrics Journal in March 2021, the study results found that the highest prevalence of urinary incontinence was reported to be 45.1% in older women in Asia.

The major advantage of the portable ultrasound bladder scanner is to be a user-friendly diagnostic procedure with high-end accuracy.

Another major benefit of a portable bladder ultrasound scanner is its portability, reliability, cost-effectiveness, and non-invasiveness.

The increasing prevalence of urological diseases and the rising preference for portable bladder scanners are the key factors for the growth of the bladder scanner market.

Healthcare professionals (primarily nurses) use the device to measure postvoid residual (PVR) urine volume and prevent unnecessary catheterization.

Portable ultrasound scanners may improve the diagnosis and differentiation of urological problems and their management and treatment, including the establishment of voiding schedules, the study of bladder biofeedback, fewer UTIs, and monitoring of potential urinary incontinence after surgery or trauma.

Therefore, the increasing prevalence of urological diseases and the rising preference for portable bladder scanners are the key factors that drive the growth of the bladder scanners market.

How is the growth being addressed?

Because of the rising prevalence of urological diseases and high healthcare expenditure, North America is expected to dominate the bladder scanner market globally. New product approvals, an increase in the prevalence of urological disorders, an increase in diagnostic procedures, and an increase in the use of mobile portable ultrasound devices in clinics and hospitals all contribute to the growth of the bladder scanners market.

According to the National Institutes of Health data updated in September 2021, chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects nearly one-seventh of all adults in the United States (i.e., 37 million people). The risk of CKD is much higher for Americans with diabetes or high blood pressure, which are the two most frequent causes of kidney disease.



As per the Canadian Institute for Health Information and the Canadian Patient Safety Institute, data updated March 2021, Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are the fifth most common type of healthcare-associated infection, with an estimated 62,700 UTIs in acute care hospitals (US) every year. UTIs account for more than 9.5% of infections reported by acute care hospitals.

Hence, increasing chronic diseases led to an increased demand for bladder scanners in the region.

Who are the key players in the Bladder Scanners Market?

The bladder scanner market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players.



GE Healthcare Inc.

LABORIE

Caresono

Roper Technologies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Patricia Industries (LABORIE)

Roper Technologies Inc.

SRS Medical Systems Inc.

Vitacon



Recent developments in the Bladder Scanners Market:



In June 2022, Paige announced a collaboration with Janssen Research & Development LLC (Janssen) to evaluate the potential of a hematoxylin and eosin (H&E)-based, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered biomarker test to predict the presence of certain actionable alterations in the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) genes in patients with advanced urothelial cancer, also known as bladder cancer.

In February 2022, Fujifilm reported the launch of the iVizHandheld system. This system is capable of performing bladder volume scanning.

