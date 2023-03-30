JTV® Welcomes International TV Personality Albany Irvin to Host Jewelry Shopping Broadcasts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, today announced that Albany Irvin, the international television personality, will be joining its team as a host beginning on Monday, April 3rd. A dynamic and talented storyteller, Irvin brings decades of jewelry knowledge and expertise to the company's engaging broadcast and livestream shows.



With an extensive background as an on-air show host, Albany Irvin has appeared on some of today’s top broadcast programs such as Extra, Evine, Fox, QVC, and more. Combining industry expertise with a passion for jewelry and gemstones, Irvin joins JTV’s stellar lineup of knowledgeable, highly-trained and certified staff. From leading educational broadcast segments to sharing entertaining content online, Irvin will highlight JTV’s latest styles, jewelry trends and exciting deals for shoppers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Albany Irvin to our team of talented hosts," said Donna Burns, JTV's Chief Service Officer and EVP of Broadcast Sales. "Her passion for jewelry, combined with her captivating personality and wealth of experience, makes her a perfect fit for JTV. Our brand is constantly evolving, and Albany’s addition to the team is another exciting step in JTV’s growth."

After taking a jewelry class in college and experiencing her first industry conference, Irvin discovered her deep interest with the jewelry world’s many facets and relations to art. Irvin’s early career experiences in consumer electronics made her extremely adept at communication, which has translated into her other roles related to sales training, media training, and executive coaching within various companies. Irvin’s career came full circle during her years as an On-Air Show Host showcasing the latest fashion and lifestyle products with viewers.

"I’m elated to join JTV as a show host, and I feel like my whole career has led up to this moment," said Albany Irvin. "Between JTV’s commitment to excellence and putting its customers first, I really value the way JTV does business and can’t wait to share its stunning selection of beautiful jewelry with the world.”

As the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones, JTV has served as the leading destination for premium broadcast content and quality jewelry pieces since 1993. Home to a variety of fan-favorite, original broadcast shows, JTV airs entertaining and educational shows 24/7 so that consumers can enjoy real-time access to what’s trending in the jewelry world. The addition of Irvin to its broadcast team further expands upon the company’s team of experts as it continues to innovate within the home shopping industry. Recently, JTV announced its expanded livestream shopping series as well as its availability to stream on FreeCast and FuboTV.

For more information about JTV, please visit JTV.com and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jtv on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest and @jewelry on Twitter.

About JTV

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 29-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 95 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer’s Top 500 list for 2019. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

5W Public Relations

jtv@5wpr.com

212-999-5585