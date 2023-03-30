Facial Wrinkle Treatment Market Size To Hit US$ 472.2 billion By 2033, Owing To Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector Globally | Persistence Market Research

New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Persistence Market Research, the global facial wrinkle treatment market was valued at US$ 77.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 17.9% between 2023 and 2033. Facial Wrinkle Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 472.2 billion by the end of 2033



Demand for minimally invasive cosmetic treatment procedures is increasing significantly. Dermatologists prefer to treat skin diseases with topical applications or less invasive procedures rather than surgical methods. The most frequently used procedure involving the application of botulinum toxin and dermal filler leads to wrinkle reduction with volume restoration. Social media and mainstream media are the main channels used to reach and influence customers, encouraging them to start early in their efforts to delay the onset of aging.

Growing demand for non-invasive facial wrinkle treatments, easier product approvals, and advancements in technology are boosting strategic activities like distribution and collaboration agreements among manufacturers.

The growth of the facial wrinkle treatment market has been driven by the contribution of dermatology laser equipment and advanced skincare technologies, which have led to various applications of cosmetic treatments. Additionally, the growing demand for skin resurfacing and rejuvenation has prompted the development of some highly innovative solutions.

Developments include several product launches every year.

For instance, PicoSure Pro was recently introduced by Cynosure, Nd: YAG LASER: Capsulo was launched by Lumibird Medical, and Alma HybridTM was launched by Alma Lasers.

Companies operating in the facial wrinkle treatment market are focusing on adopting effective strategies to develop new products and expand their distribution network. They focus on product distribution and collaboration agreements with other market players to enhance their position in the facial wrinkle treatment market.

For instance:

In April 2022, Cutera collaborated with Synchrony to provide financing options to dermatology patients for innovative new acne treatments.

In December 2021, Allergan Aesthetics completed the acquisition of Soliton.

In January 2021, Quantel Medical acquired Alex to enhance its sales.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2022, the medication segment accounted for 83.8% share of the facial wrinkle treatment market owing to an increase in the number of anti-aging and anti-wrinkle treatments.

Treatment procedures for dynamic wrinkles have been gaining popularity due to sedentary lifestyles and an increase in alcohol consumption, which have a negative effect on the skin. This segment occupied a 60% market share.

Dermatology clinics led the end-user category with a market share of 29.1% in 2022.

North America accounted for a 38.6% share of the global market in 2022, mainly due to an increase in U.S. FDA approvals.

“Due to the rising number of minimally invasive procedures and skin treatments being performed worldwide, the facial wrinkle treatment market is expected to exhibit significant growth over the coming years,” according to a researcher at Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key market participants such as Unilever, Givaudan SA, and L’Oreal who are manufacturing and bringing new products into their portfolios are prioritizing product development technologies, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.

In May 2022 , Givaudan Active Beauty introduced Centella CAST, an active cosmetic ingredient that unobtrusively lessens the appearance of stretch marks.

, Givaudan Active Beauty introduced Centella CAST, an active cosmetic ingredient that unobtrusively lessens the appearance of stretch marks. In February 2022 , Unilever announced that it had agreed to sell its direct selling business in Thailand, Unilever Life, to RS Group.

, Unilever announced that it had agreed to sell its direct selling business in Thailand, Unilever Life, to RS Group. In January 2021, Dermaclara announced the release of its improved Silicone Fusion stretch mark patches & kits. Because of progressions in size, viscosity, - usability, and breathability, the new patches are 40% more effective than the original design.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights into the facial wrinkle treatment market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2017 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on

Product [medication (creams, gels, oils & serums), procedural treatment (radiofrequency therapy, non-ablative laser fractional resurfacing, ablative laser resurfacing, chemical peel {glycolic acid peels, deeper peels}, dermal abrasion {dermabrasion, microdermabrasion}, neuromodulators, soft tissue fillers, facelifts)],

[medication (creams, gels, oils & serums), procedural treatment (radiofrequency therapy, non-ablative laser fractional resurfacing, ablative laser resurfacing, chemical peel {glycolic acid peels, deeper peels}, dermal abrasion {dermabrasion, microdermabrasion}, neuromodulators, soft tissue fillers, facelifts)], Wrinkle type (dynamic wrinkles, static wrinkles, wrinkle folds),

(dynamic wrinkles, static wrinkles, wrinkle folds), End user (hospitals, dermatology clinics, wellness and spa centers, aesthetic clinics, home-care settings), across seven key regions of the world.

