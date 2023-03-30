Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market to Cross USD 558.42 Billion by 2030 owing to Rising Demand for Efficient and Cost-Effective RCM Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNS Insider reports that the size for Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market was worth USD 262.60 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 558.42 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.89% between 2023 and 2030.

Market Overview

Revenue Cycle Management is a crucial aspect of the healthcare industry, and its efficient management is vital for the financial sustainability of healthcare providers. With the increasing demand for RCM solutions and technological advancements, the RCM market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. It involves optimizing the revenue cycle of healthcare providers to ensure timely and accurate reimbursement for their services while minimizing the risk of claim denials and revenue loss.

Market Analysis

The growth drivers for the revenue cycle management (RCM) market include increasing demand for healthcare services due to the growing global population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the need for efficient and accurate billing and coding processes in the healthcare industry. Additionally, the shift from fee-for-service to value-based care models is expected to drive the adoption of RCM solutions that can help healthcare providers improve their financial performance and enhance patient outcomes. The increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and other healthcare IT solutions, as well as the emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, are also expected to boost the growth of the RCM market.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

The major key players are Cerner Corporation, eclinicalworks, Epic Systems Corporation, Gebbs healthcare Solutions, GE Healthcare, Experian PLC, Mckesson Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Athenahealth, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Get a Sample Report of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1279

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Growth

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has had a significant impact on the revenue cycle management market. The decline in demand for RCM services, cost-cutting measures, and disruptions in the supply chain have all contributed to a slowdown in the market's growth. While the conflict's resolution may help stabilize the healthcare infrastructure in the affected regions, the RCM market may take some time to recover.

Key Regional Developments

North America is currently the dominant player in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market, accounting for the largest share of the revenue. This can be attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions, and growing demand for more efficient and effective healthcare services. Revenue cycle management systems play a critical role in the healthcare industry by automating the financial processes involved in patient care.

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 262.60 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 558.42 Bn CAGR CAGR of 9.89% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Revenue Cycle Management Market: Key Segmentation • By Type (Standalone and Integrated)

• By Component (Software and Services)

• By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise)

• By End-user (Hospitals, Physicians, and Diagnostic & Ambulatory Care Centers) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Do you have any specific queries related to this research? Ask your query@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1279

Key Takeaway from Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Study

The RCM market is expected to experience high growth in the on-premise segment, which refers to the deployment of RCM software on a healthcare provider's premises. On-premise RCM solutions provide healthcare providers with greater control over their data, making it less vulnerable to unauthorized access.

The hospital segment is a significant contributor to the revenue cycle management market, and it is expected to continue generating high revenue in the future. The healthcare industry's increasing focus on patient care and financial performance will drive the adoption of advanced RCM solutions, making the hospital segment a key player in the RCM market's growth.

Recent Developments Related to Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market

Satori Healing, LLC, a healthcare provider, has chosen eClinicalWorks EHR and healow to enhance its patient experience and streamline revenue cycle management services. By partnering with eClinicalWorks, Satori Healing aims to provide its patients with the best possible care while optimizing its financial operations.

Catholic Care Center has announced its decision to implement Medsphere's Wellsoft EHR and RCM cloud solutions. This move is aimed at enhancing the quality of care for its patients and optimizing its financial operations. With the implementation of Medsphere's solutions, Catholic Care Center is set to improve its patient experience while improving its revenue cycle management services.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Segmentation, By Type

9. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Segmentation, By Component

10. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Segmentation, By Deployment

11. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Segmentation, By End-User

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Conclusion

Buy Single-User PDF of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1279

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominate the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.