Cozey Releases Its First Outdoor Sofa Collection

MONTREAL, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cozey, the Montreal-based furniture company, innovates once again with its first ever outdoor modular sofa collection, the Mistral. True to its habits, Cozey designed the Mistral with comfort, elegance and convenience in mind, at a very attractive price point. With its tool-free and patent-pending assembly approach, Cozey customers will also be able to quickly disassemble their outdoor furniture and store it inside small spaces during the Canadian winters.

“We wanted to take another approach to outdoor furniture. For us Canadians, outdoor furniture needs to be stored inside our homes for half of the year and it is usually very space consuming to do so. In true Cozey fashion, we developed the ultimate outdoor sofa collection that will allow our customers to reconfigure, adapt and expand their product to tailor their needs while being elegant, comfortable and easy to store flat-pack during colder months. You can then re-assemble it tool-free next spring,” said Frédéric Aubé, CEO and founder of Cozey. “Outdoor furniture is also usually very cheap or very expensive. Due to our direct-to-consumer model and innovative shipping solutions, we can afford to cut through all sorts of costs and afford to offer a top-of-the-line quality product at a very reasonable price.”

As a reference point, the 3-seater Mistral sofa will retail for $1495 on the Cozey website and will be offered in 5 cushion colours. The high-density foam cushions are wrapped in a waterproof bag inside water-resistant covers containing strips of Velcro that attach to the UV-resistant aluminium frame to stay in place with high winds. The product also comes with a 5-year warranty, a 30-day risk-free trial and in easy to transport boxes. Fabric swatches can also be ordered for free to feel the fabric and see the colours in real life. “We want to deliver great furniture products and amazing customer experiences,” mentions Aubé. The Mistral will start shipping in late April of this year.

About Cozey

Cozey is a direct-to-consumer furniture company founded and based in Montreal. In June 2020, Cozey launched Canada's first sofa-in-a-box and has since then started to expand its products into the entire home with elegance, convenience and affordability in mind. The e-commerce company is also widely recognized for its amazing customer service and its simple buying experience. Recently, Cozey has also announced its plans to expand to the USA in 2023 and to open a first physical retail location, following a $15M investment round led by the CDPQ.

For any further information or request, please contact Felix Robitaille at Felix@cozey.ca

