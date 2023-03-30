Verano to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for May 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results and answer investor and participant questions.

About Verano
Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, Verano, MÜV, Savvy, BITS, Encore, and Avexia. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 14 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Contacts:
Investors
Verano
Julianna Paterra, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
julianna.paterra@verano.com

Media
Verano
Steve Mazeika
VP, Communications
steve.mazeika@verano.com
312-348-4430

###


