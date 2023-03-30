With 24.5% CAGR, Social and Emotional Learning Market Size Worth USD 5.21 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global social and emotional learning market size was valued at USD 0.92 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.13 billion in 2022 to USD 5.21 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period. Focus on students learning ability amid pandemic to boost market growth.

Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, “Social and Emotional Learning Market Forecast, 2022-2029.”





Key Industry Development

June 2021: Second Step SEL for Adults is a social and emotional learning program that the Committee for Children introduced for K–12 instructors. With the use of new resources, abilities, and technologies, educational institutions can foster social and emotional learning.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 24.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 5.21 Billion Base Year 2021 Social and Emotional Learning Market Size in 2021 USD 0.92 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 130 Segments covered Type, End-user and Geography





Key Takeaways:

Social and Emotional Learning Market size in North America was USD 0.29 billion in 2021

Major driving factors include growing adoption of distance learning

The web based segment has the largest share in the global market.

Global demand is driven by the rising demand in educational institutions.













Driving Factors

Virtual Reality Powered SEL to Boost Future Market Growth

The use of virtual reality technology is growing across many different businesses and countries. In recent years, the education sector has seen a major uptake of virtual reality due to the interactive learning environment it offers. Similar to this, the incorporation of VR into learning resources is showing consumers that it has a significant impact. The tools are improved by technology to the next level in order to instill skills through engaging and enjoyable activity.

To access the learning tools, the right infrastructure is needed such as internet connectivity, computers or smart phones, and more. However, not every household or school in the world has these essential amenities to assist children's skill development.

Segments

Easy Access to Fuel Web-based Tools Demand

The scope of the study considers web-based and application based on type.

Web-based segment is expected to gain maximum segment share during the forecast period.

Growing Government Policy for Academic Skill Development to Boost Educational Institutions Share

Parents, educational institutions, and therapists & psychologists are considered as end-users for social and emotional learning solution.

Educational institutions segment is expected to gain a dominant segment share during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is divided across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. Furthermore, key countries are studied under these five regions, respectively.



Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Stoked by Increasing Significance of Social and Emotional Learning

With a majority revenue, North America dominated the global social and emotional learning market share. Due to increasing understanding of the importance of social and emotional skills, the U.S. is projected to gain a sizable portion of the region.

According to the report, Europe will experience tremendous growth during the projection period. Important European nations, including the U.K., Germany, Italy, and Spain to mention a few, are investing heavily in improving children's talents.

China, Japan, South Korea, India, and other countries are interested in fostering children's social and self-awareness. As a result, it is predicted that Asia Pacific will experience significant social and emotional learning market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Innovative Product Launch Announcement by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Emotional ABCs (U.S.)

Blackbaud (EVERFI, Inc.) (U.S.)

Committee for Children (U.S.)

The Social Express Inc. (U.S.)

Everyday Speech (U.S.)

Panorama Education (U.S.)

Peekapak Inc. (Canada)

Illuminate Education (U.S.)

BASE Education (U.S.)

Nearpod Inc. (U.S.)





Quick Buy - Social and Emotional Learning Market Research Report:

Major Table of Contents:

Global Social and Emotional Learning Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Type (USD) Web-based Application By End User (USD) Parents Educational Institutions Therapists & Psychologist By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Social and Emotional Learning Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Type (USD) Web-based Application By End User (USD) Parents Educational Institutions Therapists & Psychologist By Country (USD) United States Canada Mexico

South America Social and Emotional Learning Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Type (USD) Web-based Application By End User (USD) Parents Educational Institutions Therapists & Psychologist By Country (USD) Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Social and Emotional Learning Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Type (USD) Web-based Application By End User (USD) Parents Educational Institutions Therapists & Psychologist By Country (USD) United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Russia Benelux Nordics Rest of Europe



TOC Continued…!





FAQs

How big is the social and emotional learning market?

Social and emotional learning market size was USD 0.92 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 5.21 billion by 2029.

How fast is the social and emotional learning market growing?

The social and emotional learning market will exhibit a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2029





