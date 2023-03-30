Last Mile Delivery Market Size to Reach US$720.9 Bn by 2025 End, Fairfield Market Research Identifies Stellar Opportunity in FMCG

London, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predominantly driven by the unprecedented progression of e-Commerce industry, global last mile delivery market received massive tailwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Up from the valuation of around US$383.5 Bn recorded in the year 2021, worldwide last mile delivery industry will most likely be worth US$720.9 Bn by 2025 end. The trend of doorstep delivery, and rising consumer demand for faster delivery elevate the growth prospects of the market further, suggests a new report of Fairfield Market Research. “The impact of pandemic has been phenomenal and has accelerated the establishment of contactless delivery, and autonomous models in last mile delivery industry. The anticipated rise of electric vehicles in this space will further cast its influence. With the World Economic Forum’s estimation of a whopping 60% rise last mile delivery services demand over the next decade across the top 100 cities, the last mile delivery market is all set for a robust growth outlook in near term,” states the analyst at Fairfield.

The last mile delivery market size poised to see nearly 16.6% expansion between 2021 and 2025

FMCG sector continues to be the leading market segment with more than 37% value share

Asia Pacific likely to maintain top positioning as the most attractive regional pocket for last mile delivery service providers, and potential investors





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

With over 37% share in the global last mile delivery market valuation, FMCG sector represents the most attractive market segment. The trend will prevail through the end of projection period as the segment holds promise to an unwavering stream of opportunities. The skyrocketing trend of doorstep delivery has been instrumental to the build-up of this segment, says the report. It also indicates strong performance of the sub-segments, i.e., daily essentials, fashion apparel, food products and beverages, personal care products, and pharmaceutical products. Increasing e-Commerce penetration across rural consumer populations is expected to significantly uplift the prospects of FMCG segment in the last mile delivery market.

Key Report Highlights

Pharmaceuticals, and healthcare to emerge highly lucrative in terms of creating demand for last mile delivery systems

Demand for same day/fast delivery services yet to outweigh that for regular delivery counterparts

Dry goods delivery services sought-after, service providers prefer two-wheelers and light commercial vehicles





Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific registered revenue worth nearly US$141.9 Mn in the year 2020 and is expected to retain the leading position in consuming last mile delivery services through the end of forecast period. The report says market here will benefit the most from the rampantly expanding consumer base, and notably rising inclination of the younger demographics toward spending higher through online shopping. The number of delivery service providers has also been proliferating parallelly, strengthening the overall delivery services network across the key economies. Ample business opportunity arises from segments like apparel, personal care, and fitness gear, besides FMCG. The last mile delivery market here will also benefit largely from consistently improving foreign trade investments, says the report.

Key Players in Global Last Mile Delivery Market Landscape

FedEx Corporation, Cargo Carriers, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., CEVA Logistics, CJ Logistics, KART, Interlogix Pty Ltd., Concargo Private Ltd, DB SCHENKER, Estes Express Lines, DHL Paket GmbH, J&J Global Limited, United Parcel Service, Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd., Inc.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2025 Market Size in 2021 US$383.5 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2025 US$720.9 Bn CAGR 16.6% (2021 - 2025) Key Players Nippon Express Co., Ltd., CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), DHL (Deutsche Post AG), Kuehne + Nagel International AG, FedEx, Amazon, Walmart

The Global Last Mile Delivery Market is Segmented as Below:

By Service Coverage

Business-To-Business B2B

Business-To-Consumer B2C

Customer-To-Customer C2C





By Vehicle Coverage

Two Wheelers

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Drones

By Delivery Time Coverage

Regular Delivery

Same Day/ Instant Delivery

By Topography Coverage

Rural

Tier 3 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 1 - Metros

By Cargo Type Coverage

Dry Goods

Postal Goods

Liquid Goods





By End Use Industry Coverage

Chemical

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

FMCG

Hi-tech Product Industry

Food and Beverage

Others

By Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Leading Companies

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

USPS

UPS

XPO Logistics

FedEx

Amazon

DSV A/S

GEODIS

Delhivery

Lalamove

Starship Technologies

Walmart

Others(J.B.Hunt, Nuro, LogiNext, PostMates, Bringg, Matternet, Deliv, Roadie, Routific)





Inside This Report You Will Find:

1. Executive Summary

2. Last Mile Delivery Market Outlook

3. Global Last Mile Delivery Market Outlook, 2017 - 2025

4. North America Last Mile Delivery Market Outlook, 2017 - 2025

5. Europe Last Mile Delivery Market Outlook, 2017 - 2025

6. Asia Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market Outlook, 2017 - 2025

7. Latin America Last Mile Delivery Market Outlook, 2017 - 2025

8. Middle East & Africa Last Mile Delivery Market Outlook, 2017 - 2025

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Appendix

