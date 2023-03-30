New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scar Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043286/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Scar Treatment Market to Reach $28.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Scar Treatment estimated at US$14.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.8% over the period 2022-2030. Topical Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Laser Products segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Scar Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Absolute MS (S) Pte. Ltd.

- Allergan PLC

- Avocet Polymer Technologies Inc.

- Bausch Health Companies Inc.

- Biodermis Corporation

- CCA Industries, Inc.

- Merz GmbH

- Pacific World

- Quantum Health

- Revitol Corporation

- Scarguard Labs, LLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043286/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Scar Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scar

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Topical Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Topical Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Topical Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laser

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Laser Products by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Laser Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Injectables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Injectables by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Injectables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Atrophic Scars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Atrophic Scars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Atrophic Scars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Hypertrophic & Keloid

Scars by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Contracture Scars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Contracture Scars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Contracture Scars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stretch Marks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Stretch Marks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Stretch Marks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Scar Treatment Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Scar Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scar

Treatment by Product - Topical Products, Laser Products,

Injectables and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Product -

Topical Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Topical Products,

Laser Products, Injectables and Other Products for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scar

Treatment by Scar Type - Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic & Keloid

Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture Scars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Scar Type -

Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks and

Contracture Scars Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by Scar

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atrophic Scars,

Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture

Scars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scar

Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Scar Treatment by End-Use -

Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scar Treatment by Product - Topical Products, Laser Products,

Injectables and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Product -

Topical Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Topical

Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scar Treatment by Scar Type - Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic &

Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture Scars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Scar

Type - Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch

Marks and Contracture Scars Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by Scar

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atrophic Scars,

Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture

Scars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scar Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Scar Treatment by End-Use -

Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Scar Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scar

Treatment by Product - Topical Products, Laser Products,

Injectables and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Product -

Topical Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Topical

Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scar

Treatment by Scar Type - Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic & Keloid

Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture Scars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Scar Type -

Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks

and Contracture Scars Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by Scar

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atrophic Scars,

Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture

Scars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scar

Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Scar Treatment by End-Use -

Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Scar Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scar

Treatment by Product - Topical Products, Laser Products,

Injectables and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Product -

Topical Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Topical

Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scar

Treatment by Scar Type - Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic & Keloid

Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture Scars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Scar Type -

Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks

and Contracture Scars Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by Scar

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atrophic Scars,

Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture

Scars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scar

Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Scar Treatment by End-Use -

Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Scar Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scar Treatment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Scar Treatment by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scar Treatment by Product - Topical Products, Laser Products,

Injectables and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Product -

Topical Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Topical

Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scar Treatment by Scar Type - Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic &

Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture Scars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Scar

Type - Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch

Marks and Contracture Scars Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by Scar

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atrophic Scars,

Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture

Scars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scar Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Scar Treatment by End-Use -

Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Scar Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scar Treatment by Product - Topical Products, Laser Products,

Injectables and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Product -

Topical Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Topical

Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scar Treatment by Scar Type - Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic &

Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture Scars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Scar

Type - Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch

Marks and Contracture Scars Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by Scar

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atrophic Scars,

Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture

Scars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scar Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Scar Treatment by End-Use -

Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Scar Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scar Treatment by Product - Topical Products, Laser Products,

Injectables and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Product -

Topical Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Topical

Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scar Treatment by Scar Type - Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic &

Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture Scars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Scar

Type - Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch

Marks and Contracture Scars Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by

Scar Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atrophic

Scars, Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks and

Contracture Scars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scar Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Scar Treatment by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scar Treatment by Product - Topical Products, Laser Products,

Injectables and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Product -

Topical Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Topical

Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Other Products for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scar Treatment by Scar Type - Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic &

Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture Scars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Scar

Type - Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch

Marks and Contracture Scars Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by Scar

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atrophic Scars,

Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture

Scars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scar Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Scar Treatment by End-Use -

Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Scar Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scar

Treatment by Product - Topical Products, Laser Products,

Injectables and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Product -

Topical Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Topical Products,

Laser Products, Injectables and Other Products for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scar

Treatment by Scar Type - Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic & Keloid

Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture Scars - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Scar Treatment by Scar Type -

Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks and

Contracture Scars Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by Scar

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Atrophic Scars,

Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture

Scars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scar

Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Scar Treatment by End-Use -

Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Scar Treatment by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Clinics

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Scar Treatment by Product - Topical Products,

Laser Products, Injectables and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Scar Treatment by

Product - Topical Products, Laser Products, Injectables and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scar

Treatment by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Topical Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Scar Treatment by Scar Type - Atrophic Scars,

Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks and Contracture

Scars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Scar Treatment by

Scar Type - Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars,

Stretch Marks and Contracture Scars Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scar

Treatment by Scar Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic & Keloid Scars, Stretch Marks

and Contracture Scars for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Scar Treatment by End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Scar Treatment by

End-Use - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Scar

Treatment by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Scar Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 131: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Scar Treatment by Product - Topical Products, Laser

Products, Injectables and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 132: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Scar Treatment by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043286/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________