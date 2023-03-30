Global Knee Reconstruction Device Market Size Is Anticipated to Grow Around $12.54 Billion by 2028, CAGR of Nearly 4.10% | Medical Devices Industry Analysis

Columbus, OH, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Knee Reconstruction Device Market By Product (Cemented Implants, Cementless Implants, Partial Implants, Revision Implants), By End User (Hospital, Orthopedic Clinics, ASCs), By Indication (Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Trauma, Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2021 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Knee Reconstruction Device Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 9,824.5 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 12,503.01 million market by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.10% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Knee Reconstruction Device? How big is the Knee Reconstruction Device Industry?

Knee reconstruction devices are medical devices that are used to replace or repair damaged knee joints. These devices are designed to improve mobility and reduce pain in patients suffering from knee problems such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and knee injuries.

Report Overview:

The global knee reconstruction devices market size was worth USD 9,824.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 12,503.01 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.10% over the forecast period. The report analyzes the knee reconstruction device drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the knee reconstruction devices market.

The knee reconstruction devices market is being pushed forward by a number of variables, including the rising prevalence of knee injuries and the proportion of older people in the population. Implants, grafts, and tools are some of the components that make up knee reconstruction equipment. These components are used in treatments such as total knee replacement, partial knee replacement, and revision knee replacement.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/knee-reconstruction-devices-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 250+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Knee Reconstruction Device Market: Growth Factors

It is anticipated that the market for knee reconstruction devices would expand over the next few years as a result of the rising demand for minimally invasive operations and the technological breakthroughs that have been made in knee reconstruction devices. In addition, the increasing incidence of obesity, which is a significant risk factor for knee disorders, is also anticipated to promote the expansion of the market for knee reconstruction devices.

One ligament that needs to be changed and placed during knee reconstruction is the stabilizing ligament that holds the tibia in place. Some body processes may be hampered and made more challenging by this tear. Instruments including cementless implants, partial implants, revision implants, and cemented implants are frequently used during knee reconstruction. As knee accidents increase, the market for reconstructive knee equipment is expected to grow. The prevalence of knee-related diseases, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, is rising as the population ages.

The prevalence of knee-related issues is rising quickly. Total knee replacement, also known as total knee arthroplasty (TKA), has grown in popularity as a result (TKR). Knee transplants, the development of personalized therapies, and the development of high-quality knee replacement devices and materials are some of the key factors propelling the global knee reconstruction devices market. The primary factor limiting the knee replacement devices market's growth over the forecast period is the FDA recalls knee replacement implants at an increasing rate due to product failures, component discrepancies, or impaired sterility issues.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/knee-reconstruction-devices-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9,824.5 million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 12.54 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Zimmer, Inc., Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Corin, United Orthopedic Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Exactech Inc., DJO Global, Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, Tornier Inc. (indicative list). Key Segment By Product, By End User, By Indication, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Segmentation Analysis: Segmentation Analysis

The global knee reconstruction devices market has been segmented into product, end-user, indications, and region. Based on product, cemented implants, cementless implants, partial implants, and revision implants are segments of the global knee reconstruction devices market. Compared to other techniques, partial knee replacement systems have a speedier and easier recovery. Based on end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and ASCs. While hospitals have specialist sections and surgeons that do total knee replacement surgery, orthopedic clinics specialize in these procedures. Based on indication, the market is segregated into osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, trauma, and others. In 2021 the rheumatoid arthritis category dominated the global market.

The global Knee Reconstruction Device market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Cemented Implants

Cementless Implants

Partial Implants

Revision Implants

By End User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

ASCs

By Indication

Osteoarthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Trauma

Others

Browse the full “Knee Reconstruction Device By Product (Cemented Implants, Cementless Implants, Partial Implants, Revision Implants), By End User (Hospital, Orthopedic Clinics, ASCs), By Indication (Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Trauma, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/knee-reconstruction-devices-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Knee Reconstruction Device market include -

Zimmer Inc.

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew

Corin

United Orthopedic Corporation

Arthrex Inc.

Exactech Inc.

DJO Global

Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing

Tornier Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Knee Reconstruction Device market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.10% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Knee Reconstruction Device market size was valued at around US$ 9,824.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12,503.01 million by 2028.

The global market for knee replacement devices is seeing tremendous growth due to the sharp increase in the prevalence of knee-related conditions worldwide.

By product, the revision implants had the largest CAGR market in 2021.

By end use, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the global knee reconstruction devices market in 2021.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/knee-reconstruction-devices-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Knee Reconstruction Device industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Knee Reconstruction Device Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Knee Reconstruction Device Industry?

What segments does the Knee Reconstruction Device Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Knee Reconstruction Device Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By End User, By Indication, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6598

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The global knee reconstruction devices market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. It is projected that North America will continue dominating the knee reconstruction equipment market. This growth is due to escalating medical expenses and more awareness of and access to local remedies. The European market is anticipated to grow progressively in the upcoming years.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Get Infographics: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/content/uploadedimages/global-knee-reconstruction-device-market.png

Recent Developments

July 2020 : The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) granted the 510(k) clearance for the most recent OMNIBotics software upgrade, version 2.6. Leading supplier Corin offers a unique combination of cutting-edge technologies and solutions for the hip, knee, ankle, and shoulder that have been scientifically tested. As a result, they will be able to use the Unity Knee whole knee implant system in conjunction with robotically assisted treatment in the United States.

: The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) granted the 510(k) clearance for the most recent OMNIBotics software upgrade, version 2.6. Leading supplier Corin offers a unique combination of cutting-edge technologies and solutions for the hip, knee, ankle, and shoulder that have been scientifically tested. As a result, they will be able to use the Unity Knee whole knee implant system in conjunction with robotically assisted treatment in the United States. September 2019: DePuy Synthes will launch the ATTUNE Cementless Knee in a rotating platform option in a select number of important foreign markets, according to an announcement from Johnson & Johnson Medical Products Companies, a global leader in orthopedic trauma treatment devices. It will make it simpler for the company to meet the needs of their active lifestyle today and in the future.

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/knee-reconstruction-devices-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence knee reconstruction devices market growth over 2022-2028?

How will the knee reconstruction devices market be valued during 2022-2028?

Which region will contribute notably towards the knee reconstruction devices' Market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the knee reconstruction devices Market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market by Product (Portable, Fixed) by Technology (Continuous Flow, Pulse Dose) by Application (Home Care, Non-home care): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2023: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/medical-oxygen-concentrators-market

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), by Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud-Based) and by End Users (Manufacturers, Distributors, Healthcare Providers and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2023: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/healthcare-supply-chain-management-market

Contact Lenses Market by Product (Soft Lenses and Hard Lenses), by Design Type (Spherical, Toric, and Cylindrical), By Usage (Corrective, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, and Prosthetic), By Material (Hydrogel, Silicone Hydrogel and Polymers), and Distribution Channel (Optical Stores, Independent Brand Showrooms, Online Stores, and General Retail Stores) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/contact-lenses-market

Arthroscopy Instrument Market by Product (Arthroscope, Arthroscopy Implants, Visualization Systems, Fluid Management Systems, RF Ablation Systems, and Powered Shavers), by Application (Knee Arthroscopy, Shoulder Arthroscopy, and Others), and by End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/arthroscopy-instrument-market

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market by Technology (Microarrays, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and DNA Sequencing), by Animal Type (Livestock Animals and Companion Animals), by Disease Indication (Diarrhea Pathogens Detection, Vector-borne Diseases, Respiratory Pathogens Detection, and Others), by Product (Kits & Reagents, Instruments & Software, and Services), and End User (Research Institutes, Clinical Laboratories, and Veterinary Hospitals): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/veterinary-molecular-diagnostics-market

Cosmetic Laser Market by Type (Standalone Laser Devices and Multiplatform Laser Devices), by Modality (Carbon Dioxide Lasers, Erbium YAG Lasers, Diode Lasers, Pulsed Dye Lasers, ND: YAG Lasers, Alexandrite Lasers, and Others), by Applications (Vascular Lesions, Acne & Scars, Pigmented Lesions & Tattoos Removal, Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Leg & Varicose Veins, Body & Face Contouring, and Others), and by End User (Hospital, Private Clinics, and Medical Spas) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cosmetic-laser-market

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market: by Application (Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability, Supply Chain Management, and Claims Settlement & Billing) and End User (Healthcare Payers, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Healthcare Providers): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/blockchain-technology-healthcare-market

Healthcare CRM Market by Product Type (Individual, Referral, and Individual and Referral); by Technology (Predictive CRM, Mobile CRM, Cloud-Based CRM, Social CRM, and Collaborative CRM); by Application (Relationship Management, Case Coordination, Community Outreach, Case Management, and Other Applications), and for End-User (Payers, Providers, and Other End-Users): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/healthcare-crm-market

Urgent Care Apps Market: by Type (In-hospital Collaboration & Communication Apps, Pre-hospital Triaging &Emergency Care Apps, and Post-hospital Apps) and by Clinical Area (Stroke, Trauma, Cardiac Conditions, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis,and Forecast, 2017 - 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/urgent-care-apps-market

Veterinary Ultrasound Scanners Market: by Scanning Technology (Analog Imaging Technology,Digital Imaging Technology, and Contrast Imaging Technology), by Product Type (Portable Ultrasound Scanners and Cart-Based Ultrasound Scanners), and by End-User (Veterinary Hospitals, Animal Breeding Farms, and Veterinary Clinics): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017–2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/veterinary-ultrasound-scanners-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?