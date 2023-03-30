Benesch selects Intapp to strengthen client relationship management

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that AmLaw 200 business law firm Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP (Benesch) has selected DealCloud as its client relationship management platform (CRM).



DealCloud will help Benesch enhance client service and strengthen relationships by improving collaboration across practice groups, streamlining complex processes, and centralizing proprietary information. With the ability to harness firmwide information alongside third-party data sources, Benesch’s professionals will have permission-based access to data — letting them more easily share relevant client insights, identify industry developments, and leverage previous matter intelligence to deliver timely market insights to their clients and closely manage essential relationships.

“As a part of our firmwide strategy, we wanted to ensure our most important client relationships are getting the exceptional attention and service we stake our reputation on,” said Jeanne Hammerstrom, Chief Marketing Officer at Benesch. “In order to guarantee that we stay at the forefront of client service delivery, we chose to extend our partnership with Intapp by adopting DealCloud to better collect, manage, analyze, and protect firm data and support our lawyers while they deepen their relationships with clients.”

Benesch is a longtime client currently using Intapp Time to accurately capture billable and non-billable work effort, as well as Intapp Risk & Compliance solutions which leverage AI to thoroughly evaluate new business, onboard clients quickly, ensure limited access to sensitive matters, and monitor relationships for compliance throughout the client lifecycle. Through Intapp integrations, DealCloud can serve as a centralized hub of trusted data for the firm, bringing client and prospect data together with risk, compliance, and operational information. Access to firmwide data can transform the way Benesch services clients and ensure a more targeted approach to pursuing new business while also enabling the firm to further streamline client intake and onboarding.

“We chose DealCloud to help drive efficiencies in data collection and management, improve collaboration, and scale alongside growth—but most importantly, to ensure our professionals have the technology they need to deliver stellar client service,” said Scott Golin, Chief Strategy and Operating Officer at Benesch.

DealCloud is a single destination for legal professionals to find and reference the communications, workflows, and other data relating to each pursuit and engagement. It helps firms build and manage a comprehensive view of its multidirectional relationships with clients, prospects, and business partners by centralizing emails, meeting notes, and applied relationship intelligence, leveraging Microsoft 365 connectors. DealCloud also automatically captures changes to contact data and can send reminders when it’s time to nurture relationships with key contacts.

“Benesch is known for its commitment to clients, so we’re thrilled that they have chosen DealCloud to maintain their high standard for managing important relationships — whether it’s clients, referrals, people in the community, or pro bono work,” said Lavinia Calvert, Vice President and Legal Industry Principal at Intapp. “Aligning directly with firmwide business development and strategic data initiatives, DealCloud will serve as a centralized hub for firm knowledge and support Benesch’s commitment to collaboration and innovation.”

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,200 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Benesch

Benesch is an AmLaw 200 business law firm and limited liability partnership with offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Hackensack, San Francisco, Shanghai and Wilmington. The firm is known for providing highly sophisticated legal services to national and international clients that include public and private, middle market and emerging companies, as well as private equity funds, entrepreneurs, and not-for-profit organizations.

