Celebrations Heat Up for 30 Years of Service at JULABO USA

Allentown, Pa, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the 30th day of the month, JULABO USA begins its yearlong celebration of 30 years in business, kicking off with a social media campaign featuring the Lehigh County, Pennsylvania based company’s finest assets – its employees.

Employees shared their favorite memories working for one of the leading providers of liquid temperature control solutions for scientific laboratories and industry in the United States and Canada. The social campaign will feature new stories on the 30th of every month through the end of the year. It will be supported with an in-person celebration in fall 2023. Customers, distributors, and partners alike are invited to join in the celebration by posting their favorite JULABO USA memories using #julabousa30.

“It has been an honor to watch JULABO USA grow over the past three decades. In that period of time, we have built one of the strongest teams I have ever known, strong enough to match our portfolio of products.” said Ralph Juchheim, President of JULABO USA. He added, “We are grateful to all of our customers who have been a part of our story throughout the years, and our mission remains to supply the industry with the most personalized product recommendations and an unrivaled customer experience.”

A combination of the family name “Juchheim” and the word “laboratory,” JULABO’s history dates back to Germany in 1926 when Ernst Juchheim, a master engineer of glass instrumentation, invented the world’s first glass contact thermometer with variable temperature adjustments. In 1967, Ernst Juchheim’s son Gerhard Juchheim founded JULABO in the Black Forest region of Germany to provide liquid temperature control equipment to laboratories. In 1993, JULABO expanded its global reach with the creation of its first subsidiary, JULABO USA, under the direction of Ralph Juchheim, the son of Gerhard Juchheim and the grandson of Ernst Juchheim.

About JULABO USA

JULABO USA is the leader in highly dynamic and precise temperature control solutions for applications in science, research, laboratories, and industry. Products include refrigerated circulators, heated circulators, temperature control systems, recirculating chillers, water baths, flow-through coolers, viscometer baths, sous vide cooking solutions and various accessories.

