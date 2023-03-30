NRC Health energizes healthcare organizations with digital solution to ease burnout for care teams

LINCOLN, Neb., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health , the leading partner in building Human Understanding® through personalized healthcare solutions and data-driven insights, today launched a new digital solution to address burnout and boost morale among frontline care teams.



Compliment Sharing makes it easy for organizations to identify and easily convey positive patient feedback to recognize frontline teams in real-time, at scale.

“We owe every frontline medical worker a debt of gratitude for their courageous service in recent years,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. “It’s time to address burnout among our healthcare heroes with meaningful praise directly from those they care for, to ensure healthcare systems can function at their highest levels. Compliment Sharing is a game-changer when it comes to recognizing frontline medical staff for their remarkable efforts.”

Compliment Sharing uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to automatically pull positive comments and match them with patient encounters. Comments that fit given criteria are displayed in an intuitive “send to” interface, which allows back-end users—including patient-experience departments, practice managers, and customer-service teams—to easily share positive feedback with just a few clicks. The system allows users to select and send multiple comments in a single, customizable email.

“It’s clear that authentic recognition can decrease burnout and boost morale,” said Hrdy. “Compliment Sharing is designed to make the process of recognizing care teams quicker and easier than ever before, to ensure frontline staff are being thanked in a meaningful, specific, and timely way.”

Most NRC Health Experience and Workforce partners can opt-in to utilize Compliment Sharing as part of their existing NRC Health relationship.

