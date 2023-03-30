Rose Zhang’s Inspiring Journey Comes to Life in “Rose in Bloom” Video Release

Denver, CO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENVER, CO – GOLFTEC, the world leader in golf improvement, is proud to announce the release of "Rose in Bloom,” a video showcasing the journey of Rose Zhang, the #1 amateur golfer in the world. The Southern California native is a remarkable talent with an unparalleled resume, including nine victories in her first sixteen events as a member of the Stanford Women's Golf Team along with wins in multiple prestigious amateur tournaments. In "Rose in Bloom," viewers will get an exclusive look into Zhang's inspiring journey to becoming the #1 amateur in the world, including her time as a GOLFTEC student.

At only 19 years old, Zhang’s list of achievements includes winning the 2022 NCAA Division I Individual and Team Championship, the 2021 U.S. Girls’ Junior, and the 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur. She is also a three-time winner of the McCormack Medal as the top-ranked amateur in the world and was named the 2022 ANNIKA Award winner as the best player in college golf. Zhang was also the AJGA Rolex Player of the Year in both 2020 and 2021.

Part of Zhang’s ascension to becoming the #1 amateur in the world was her time as a GOLFTEC Student where she worked to hone her swing as a young junior player. Recently, the Stanford Sophomore returned to GOLFTEC to reflect on her accomplishments and to discuss her approach to improving her game.

"I'm thrilled to share my journey through the "Rose in Bloom" video, and I hope it inspires young golfers to believe in themselves and chase their dreams," said Zhang. "Having access to professional coaching and great technology has been critical to my success as a player, and I'm grateful for the expertise and resources that GOLFTEC provided me during my junior career. The coaching and tools at GOLFTEC can help golfers at all levels improve their game and reach their full potential.”

The next major competition for Rose will happen this week (March 29 - April 1, 2023) at the Augusta National Women's Amateur. There she will compete for the fourth time, with previous finishes of T-17 (2019), T-3 (2021), and T-12 (2022).

"We are thrilled to have worked with Rose on this project and to cheer her on in the next chapter of her journey," said Chris Kuebrich, SVP of Marketing at GOLFTEC. "Her incredible accomplishments as an amateur golfer and the dedication to her craft make her an inspiration to any golfer who aspires to play their best.

