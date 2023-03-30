JumpCloud Named Leader in Record Number of Spring G2 Grid® Reports

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has been named a Leader in seven categories of identity, device, and directory Grid® Reports by G2 , the business technology industry’s most trusted source for customer reviews. Based on nearly 1,700 reviews from verified users, JumpCloud was named a Leader in a record 34 Grid® Reports as IT admins increasingly turn to an Open Directory Platform to securely connect users and their devices in even the most complex IT environments. JumpCloud’s platform offers a single pane of glass for centralizing user identity and devices, through single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), password management, mobile device management (MDM), patch management, device management, remote assist, and more.



Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are often bound by limited resources and have historically lacked a single solution that can manage and secure their unique IT environments. With its open directory approach, JumpCloud offers IT admins cost savings, ease of use, and freedom of choice for the most flexible and secure architecture that reduces friction and positions a company to successfully scale and evolve.

“Every MSP needs JumpCloud,” reports verified user Brenley V. on G2 . “We have been long-term partners of JumpCloud. Our team has brought many ideas to the table — and JumpCloud delivers on developing the tools we need to service our clients. We have been impressed with JumpCloud’s ability to advance and become one of our most essential vendors. If you are looking for a partner that brings your IT needs and wishes to fruition, JumpCloud is the vendor for your business.”

“JumpCloud provides the controls, security, and insights into the state of our workstations, spanning Mac, Windows, and Linux, regardless of location,” shared Nathan V. on G2 . “Having transitioned to a remote-first workplace with employees around the country, this is critical for us. Through the use of application integrations and single sign-on capabilities, we have been able to significantly reduce the number of passwords our users need to manage and have streamlined the end-user experience while simultaneously improving security. JumpCloud has helped us meet and maintain security and compliance requirements through access controls, workstation policies, and software configurations. We also really appreciate their openness and candid nature of communications. They maintain a good community through their Slack Lounge and Community pages , hold a weekly IT Hour Crowdcast , and frequently run webinars and fireside chats/AMAs. Senior leadership, including the CEO, often participates and interacts with the community. We have used JumpCloud for nearly five years, and through their continued focus on community, we have made lasting connections with JumpCloud employees and others within the community.”

“JumpCloud’s reviews on G2 reveal that we’re delivering on our mission to simplify IT operations and create a single, authoritative identity layer for anything an employee needs to access,” said Cate Lochead, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. “The team works hard to listen to customer feedback to provide value to IT admins across the globe so they can continue to Make Work Happen.”

G2 Grid® Reports are generated based on direct user feedback. As the company expands its global reach and recognition, it has been named as a Leader in a record 34 Spring Grid® Reports, including:

Category: Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Small Business Europe Regional Grid ® Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Grid ® Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software

Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Small-Business Grid ® Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software

Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Mid-Market Grid ® Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software

Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Software Momentum Grid ® Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Europe Regional Grid ® Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid® Report for Mobile Device Management (MDM)



Category: Single Sign-On (SSO)

Small-Business Grid ® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)

Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) Grid ® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)

Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) Momentum Grid ® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)

Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) Mid-Market Grid ® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)

Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) Europe Regional Grid® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO)



Category: User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Grid ® Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools Enterprise Grid ® Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools Mid-Market Grid ® Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools Momentum Grid® Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Category: Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Small-Business Grid ® Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM) Momentum Grid ® Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM) Enterprise Grid ® Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM) Grid ® Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM) Mid-Market Grid® Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM)



Category: Remote Support

Mid-Market Grid ® Report for Remote Support

Report for Remote Support Small-Business Grid ® Report for Remote Support

Report for Remote Support Grid ® Report for Remote Support

Report for Remote Support Momentum Grid ® Report for Remote Support

Report for Remote Support Europe Regional Grid ® Report for Remote Support

Report for Remote Support United Kingdom Regional Grid ® Report for Remote Support

Report for Remote Support Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid® Report for Remote Support



Category: Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Mid-Market Grid ® Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM) Momentum Grid ® Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM) Grid® Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM)



Category: Cloud Directory Services

Grid ® Report for Cloud Directory Services

Report for Cloud Directory Services Mid-Market Grid ® Report for Cloud Directory Services

Report for Cloud Directory Services Momentum Grid® Report for Cloud Directory Services



The G2 awards continue JumpCloud’s industry recognition and external confirmation of the company’s commitment to power and secure IT infrastructure for any organization, anywhere. This win follows JumpCloud’s recent sweep of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards and the 19th Annual Cybersecurity Awards for password management . JumpCloud was also recently named to G2’s Best Software Awards list as a Top Security Product, Top Global Software Company, and Highest Satisfaction Software Product.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 200,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

