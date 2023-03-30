Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market Report to 2028: Players Include Medtronic, Olympus, B.Braun Melsungen, Johnson & Johnson and Intuitive Surgical

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Laparoscopic Surgery and General Surgery), By End Use, By Product (Instruments, Generators and Accessories), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

By totally occluding the blood vessel and denaturing the collagen and elastin in the vessel wall, vessel sealing devices are utilized to seal the vessel wall. The most popular energy-based surgical instruments include hybrid, ultrasonic, and bipolar.



In both open and laparoscopic operations, energy-based vascular sealing devices (VSDs) have been created to speed up dissection and hemostasis. With less blood loss and shorter operating periods, these technologies allow surgeons to increase the effectiveness and safety of surgeries.

In modern medicine, there is a constant demand for technological advancement to manufacture high-quality VSDs with more accurate vascular sealing quality and less heat harm to surrounding tissues.



Traditional monopolar devices have increased lateral heat spread and uncertain, weak vessel sealing. The two types of hemostatic energy devices that are most frequently employed in modern surgical practice are bipolar and ultrasonic ones.



Modern bipolar devices stop electric current from spreading through the device"s jaws, sealing blood vessels and minimizing damage to the tissues around them with electrothermal energy. In contrast, ultrasonic devices use high-frequency vibrations rather than electrical current, but the energy can only be transmitted very thinly between the device"s jaws.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Movement restrictions were implemented, and the majority of countries went into lockdown as academic societies and regulatory authorities advised delaying elective surgical procedures. All of this led to a decline in the demand for vessel sealing devices. It is anticipated that laparoscopic device procedures would return to normal as the COVID-19 pandemic"s recovery phase gets underway.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic promoted the use of disposable laparoscopic instruments. Cross-contamination is prevented by single-use laparoscopic instruments, which proved to be an advantageous circumstance for their use throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the market for vessel sealing devices has quickly recovered since the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors

New Technologies To Drive The Global Market



The demand for minimally invasive vessel sealing devices has been driven by the rise in gynecological, urological, cardiology, orthopedic, and general surgery needs. A continuous vessel-sealing device workflow is delivered through the development of new software and sophisticated vessel-sealing devices, allowing the surgeon to do quick, accurate, painless surgeries with increased efficiency.



Rising Interest In Minimally Invasive Procedures



Compared to traditional open surgeries, minimally invasive surgeries are significantly less frightening. Traditional procedures carried out using standard laparoscopic tools can be difficult and distressing. The procedure is carried out with the assistance of specialized, smaller equipment and minimally invasive laparoscopic cameras that are placed through smaller incisions.

After minimally invasive operations, patients can recover more quickly and with less pain. The market for vessel sealing devices may expand as minimally invasive operations become more popular.



Market Restraining Factor

Problems With Using Vessel Sealing Devices



Despite the many advantages of vessel sealing systems, some disadvantages can prevent the industry from expanding. Vessel sealing methods can damage nerves, ureters, and bowels as a result of lateral thermal energy distribution. 2 mm of tissue is damaged by this lateral energy dispersion. In a 2020 essay, Shosaburo Oyama said that LigaSure could lead to surgical difficulties.

Due to the inability of thick, dense tissues to fit between blades, LigaSure is unable to clamp vital blood vessels and nerves. It is anticipated that issues with vessel sealing devices may hinder the business.

