Global Automotive Fabric Market Size to Exceed $52.12 Billion by 2030 with 4.2% CAGR | Automotive Industry Trends, Share, Analysis, Cost Structure

Houston, TX, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Automotive Fabric Market By Fabric Type (Polyester, Vinyl, Leather, Nylon, Velour, And Others), By Application (Carpets, Upholstery, Pre- Assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags, And Others), By Vehicle Type(Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicle, And Heavy Commercial Vehicle), And By Region –Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Automotive Fabric Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 35.67 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 52.12 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Automotive Fabric? How big is the Automotive Fabric Industry?

Automotive Fabric Market Coverage & Overview:

The global automotive fabric market size held around USD 35.67 Million in 2022 and is estimated to grow to about USD 52.12 Million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.2% over the forecast period.

Automotive fabric is an essential component of the interior of a vehicle. It is used to cover the seats, headliners, door panels, and other parts of the car's interior. The fabric used in automotive applications needs to be durable, comfortable, and easy to clean. Most automotive fabrics are made of synthetic fibers such as polyester, nylon, or a blend of the two. These materials are known for their durability and resistance to wear and tear. Additionally, they are often treated with a variety of finishes to enhance their properties, such as stain resistance, UV protection, and flame retardancy.

There are many different types of automotive fabric available, including woven, knitted, and non-woven fabrics. The type of fabric used will depend on the specific application and the desired characteristics, such as comfort, appearance, and durability. In recent years, there has been a growing trend toward using sustainable materials in automotive fabric, such as recycled polyester and natural fibers like cotton and wool. This reflects the increasing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products and the automotive industry's commitment to sustainability.

Global Automotive Fabric Market: Growth Factors

The global automotive fabric market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for comfortable and aesthetically appealing car interiors. Innovations in textile technology, such as the development of high-performance fabrics, are also driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing awareness about the importance of eco-friendly materials is pushing manufacturers to produce fabrics that are environmentally sustainable. However, the market also faces some challenges. One of the major restraints is the high cost of advanced materials and manufacturing processes.

In addition, the volatility in raw material prices can also affect the profitability of manufacturers. Another challenge is the stringent regulations related to the use of chemicals and the disposal of waste products. Overall, the automotive fabric market presents opportunities for growth and innovation. The demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to boost the demand for advanced fabrics. The rise of electric vehicles and the adoption of new technologies, such as autonomous driving, also offer opportunities for market expansion.

Report Scope

Segmentation Analysis: Segmentation Analysis

The global automotive fabric market is segmented based on fabric type, application, vehicle type, and region.

Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Passenger vehicles include cars, SUVs, and light trucks, and they typically require a wide range of fabrics for their interiors, including seats, headliners, carpets, door panels, and dashboard covers. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for comfortable and luxurious car interiors.

Consumers are increasingly looking for vehicles that offer a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience, which has led to the adoption of advanced fabrics with enhanced properties such as durability, stain resistance, and noise reduction. In addition, the rising demand for electric vehicles and the integration of advanced technologies in vehicles, such as infotainment systems and driver assistance features, are driving the demand for innovative and high-performance fabrics. These factors drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Based on fabric type, the automotive fabric industry is divided into polyester, vinyl, leather, nylon, velour, and others

Based on application, the market is segmented into carpets, upholstery, pre- assembled interior components, tires, safety belts, airbags, and others. The airbags segment held a notable market share in 2022 and is further expected to cite the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for safety features in vehicles. Airbags play a critical role in protecting passengers in case of a collision or accident, which has led to their widespread adoption in modern vehicles. The development of advanced airbag technologies, such as side-curtain and knee airbags, has also contributed to the growth of this segment. Additionally, government regulations mandating the installation of airbags in vehicles have further fueled the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the rising awareness about the importance of safety features among consumers is expected to drive the demand for airbags in the future.

The global Automotive Fabric market is segmented as follows:

By Fabric Type

Polyester

Vinyl

Leather

Nylon

By Application

Carpets

Upholstery

Pre- Assembled Interior Components

Tires

Safety Belts

Airbags

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehic

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Automotive Fabric market include -

Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

Lear Corporation

SRF Limited

Seiren Co. Ltd.

Faurecia S.A.

Heathcoat Fabrics Limited

Acme Mills Company

TWI Ltd.

Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Co. Ltd.

Haartz Corporation

Tenowo GmbH.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Suminoe Textile Co. Ltd.

J & J Auto Fabrics Inc.

Adient Plc.

Moriden America Inc.

Trevira GmbH.

Takata Corporation

Grupo Antolin Irausa

S.A.

Bmd Private Ltd.

Martur Automotive Seating Systems

Glen Raven Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Automotive Fabric market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Automotive Fabric market size was valued at around US$ 35.67 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 52.12 billion by 2030.

Automotive fabric is an essential component of the interior of a vehicle. It is used to cover the seats, headliners, door panels, and other parts of the car's interior. The fabric used in automotive applications needs to be durable, comfortable, and easy to clean. Most automotive fabrics are made of synthetic fibers such as polyester, nylon, or a blend of the two. These materials are known for their durability and resistance to wear and tear.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held the dominating market share in 2022.

Based on application, the airbags segment is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Automotive Fabric industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Automotive Fabric Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Automotive Fabric Industry?

What segments does the Automotive Fabric Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Automotive Fabric Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Fabric Type, By Application, By Vehicle Type, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region held the dominating share in the global automotive fabric market in 2022 and is further anticipated to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for passenger vehicles, particularly in countries like China and India. The region's growing population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing urbanization have led to an increase in car ownership and demand for comfortable and aesthetically appealing car interiors. Moreover, the region's strong manufacturing base, cost-competitive production, and availability of raw materials have attracted automotive fabric manufacturers to set up their production units in the region. Additionally, government initiatives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles and stringent regulations related to vehicle safety and emission norms are expected to drive the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In 2021, Adient, a leading company in the automotive fabric market, providing seating solutions to major automakers around the world, announced the introduction of its new product, LYFTE™ It is a lightweight seat foam that can reduce the weight of car seats by up to 25%. Adient also partnered with Yanfeng Automotive Interiors to develop a new 3D trim cover technology that enhances the look and feel of car seats.

In March 2021, Lear Corporation, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, announced that it had partnered with Gentherm to develop a new line of heated and cooled seating solutions for electric and autonomous vehicles. The new products will feature Lear's advanced seating technology and Gentherm's thermal management systems, providing passengers with a more comfortable and personalized experience.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is Automotive Fabric?

Ans: The automotive fabrics are designed to offer the passengers maximum comfort and security while having the drive. It adds high quality to the interior of the vehicle and also makes it more attractive. By using the automotive fabric for the interior of automobiles, the safety of both humans and vehicles increases. The safety belts and airbags are mainly helpful for human safety.

At what CAGR, the global automotive fabric market will expand during forecast years?

Ans: The global automotive fabric market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

What will be the market value of the global automotive fabric market by the end of 2030?

Ans: The global automotive fabric market worth around USD 35.67 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow to about USD 52.12 million by 2030.

What are the factors driving the global automotive fabric market growth?

Ans: The global market for automotive fabric market is driven by the growth in the automotive industry, increasing demand for comfortable and aesthetically pleasing car interiors, and advancements in fabric technology. Additionally, the trend toward lightweight and eco-friendly materials is also expected to fuel market growth.

Which region will contribute notably towards the automotive fabric market value?

Ans: The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the global automotive fabric market in 2022 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of a large automotive industry and increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. Additionally, the rising disposable income of consumers and the growth of the construction industry are also expected to drive market growth in the region.

Who are the leading players in global automotive fabric market?

Ans: Some of the major companies operating in the global automotive fabric market include Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Lear Corporation, SRF Limited, Seiren Co., Ltd., Faurecia S.A., Heathcoat Fabrics Limited, Acme Mills Company, TWI Ltd., Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Co., Ltd., Haartz Corporation, Tenowo GmbH., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd., J & J Auto Fabrics, Inc., Adient Plc., Moriden America Inc., Trevira GmbH., Takata Corporation, Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A., Bmd Private Ltd., Martur Automotive Seating Systems, and Glen Raven Inc.

