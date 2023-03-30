Weather Forecasting Services Market Size Growing at 9.4% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 6.1 Billion By 2032

TOKYO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Size collected USD 2.5 Billion in 2022 and is set to achieve a market size of USD 6.1 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032.



Weather Forecasting Services Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

Weather Forecasting Services help businesses, governments, and individuals make informed decisions related to weather-sensitive activities such as agriculture, aviation, transportation, and energy production.

The Global Weather Forecasting Services Market is growing at a significant rate due to the increasing demand for accurate weather forecasts and the growing need for effective risk management strategies.

North America is the largest market for weather forecasting services, with the Asia Pacific region being the fastest growing worldwide.

Weather Forecasting Services Market Report Coverage:

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Weather Forecasting Services Market Overview:

The Weather Forecasting Services Market provides vital information on weather conditions for a specific period of time to businesses, governments, and individuals for various applications. These applications include agriculture, aviation, transportation, and energy production, among others. Accurate weather forecasts are essential for decision-making in these industries, as they help mitigate risks and optimize operational efficiency. With the increasing use of advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and big data analytics, the market is experiencing a rapid transformation. These technologies enable precise and real-time weather predictions, enhancing the accuracy of forecasting services. Moreover, the use of drones for weather monitoring is emerging as a new trend in the market, offering enhanced data collection capabilities. With the continuous development of innovative technologies and increasing investments in weather forecasting infrastructure, the Weather Forecasting Services Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

Trends in the Weather Forecasting Services Market:

Development of specialized weather forecasting services for specific industries such as agriculture, renewable energy, and transportation.

Increased focus on providing hyper local weather forecasts to cater to specific needs of small-scale businesses and individuals.

Use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for weather monitoring, which offer enhanced data collection capabilities and lower operational costs.

Growing demand for mobile applications that provide personalized weather forecasts based on location and user preferences.

Integration of social media platforms into weather forecasting services for better engagement with end-users.

Growing popularity of smart home devices that offer weather updates and personalized recommendations based on weather data.

Weather Forecasting Services Market Dynamics:

Growing awareness of the impact of weather on business operations and the need for timely and reliable weather forecasting services.

Emergence of advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and big data analytics, which enhance the accuracy of weather forecasting and analysis.

Growing demand for renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, which rely on accurate weather forecasts for optimal production.

Integration of advanced sensors and weather monitoring devices into smart city infrastructure for enhanced urban planning.

Adoption of precision agriculture techniques that rely on weather forecasting data to optimize crop yields and minimize waste.

Growing use of weather forecasting services by the insurance industry for risk management and mitigation.

Rising frequency and severity of extreme weather events like hurricanes, floods, and droughts, which create a need for real-time weather monitoring and forecasting.



Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for Weather Forecasting Services:

Inaccurate or unreliable weather data, which can lead to poor forecasting accuracy and reduce the credibility of weather forecasting services.

Limited availability of weather monitoring and forecasting equipment, which can hinder the accuracy of weather data collection.

Adverse weather conditions, such as severe storms, can disrupt weather monitoring equipment and reduce the availability of weather data.

Lack of skilled professionals to operate and maintain weather monitoring and forecasting equipment.

The difficulty of forecasting weather in remote or inaccessible areas, which can limit the accuracy of weather forecasts in such regions.

Complex weather patterns that are difficult to predict accurately, such as those associated with climate change and extreme weather events.

Public skepticism or distrust of weather forecasting services, which can reduce demand for these services and hinder their growth.

Competition from free or low-cost weather forecasting services, which can reduce the profitability of commercial weather forecasting companies.

Technological limitations, such as insufficient data storage capacity and processing power, which can hinder the development of advanced forecasting technologies.



Market Segmentation:

By Type of Forecast

Medium-Range

Short-Range

Long-Range

Nowcasting

By Size of organization

SMEs

Large Enterprise

End User

Aviation

Logistics & Transportation

Marine

Renewables

Agriculture

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Media

Retail

Other

Weather Forecasting Services Market Overview by Region

North America’s Weather Forecasting Services market share is the highest globally, with the United States being the largest consumer of these services in the region. This is due to the high demand for weather information in industries such as aviation, agriculture, and energy. The region is also home to some of the largest weather forecasting companies, such as AccuWeather and The Weather Company.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Weather Forecasting Services Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, driven by increasing demand for these services in industries such as agriculture, transportation, and energy. The region is also home to several emerging economies including China and India, which are expected to drive significant growth in the market over the coming years.

Europe is another key market for Weather Forecasting Services, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France being major consumers of these services. The region is home to several prominent weather forecasting organizations, such as the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), which provides global weather forecasting services.

The South American and MEA regions have a relatively smaller but growing Weather Forecasting Services market share. Factors like limited infrastructure and technological capabilities are a challenge for the region which could hinder the growth of the market.

Weather Forecasting Services Market Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the market include AccuWeather, The Weather Company, MeteoGroup, Fugro, StormGeo, DTN, Skyview Weather, BMT Group, Vaisala, Global Weather Corporation, Precision Weather Solutions, Météo-France, Weather Services International, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Weather Underground, Weatherzone, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Met Office, Australian Bureau of Meteorology, and Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

