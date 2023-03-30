Global Digital Advertising Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $209.43 Billion in 2027

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital advertising market will grow from $178.29 billion in 2022 to $185.17 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The digital advertising market is expected to grow to $209.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.1%.

The digital advertising market consists of revenue earned by entities by providing services such as planning, developing, creating, and managing advertisement and promotional activities in digital media. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Digital advertising refers to the services that promote business online, such as through search engines and social media, websites, and any other program that can be accessed digitally. Digital advertising helps achieve a variety of business goals across the marketing funnel, ranging from brand awareness to customer engagement, to launching new products and driving repeat sales.



North America was the largest region in the digital advertising market in 2022. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in digital advertising market. The regions covered in the digital advertising market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main platforms of digital advertising are mobile advertising (In-app and mobile web), desktop advertising, digital TV, and others. Digital television refers to the transmission of television signals using digital rather than analogue technologies.

The various formats of ads include digital display ads (programmatic and non-programmatic transactions), internet paid search, social media, online video, and others and are used by media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail industry, banking, financial services and insurance, telecommunication IT sector, travel industry, healthcare sector, manufacturing and supply chain, transportation and logistics, energy, power, and utilities, and others.



The internet user base's expansion coupled with self-service platforms is driving the global digital advertising market. The Internet is extensively used for e-commerce, e-learning, social connectivity, media, communication, and file transfers. According to Internet World Stats, as of June 2020, the number of internet users in the world is 4.8 billion, which accounts for more than 60% of the global population.

In addition to this, the growing popularity of self-service advertising platforms is also the main contributor to the digital advertising market. Self-service advertising platforms are providing advertisers more convenience in the placement of their advertisements. The ease of being able to set up and administer their campaigns without the inconvenience of dealing with human intermediaries draws advertisers' attention towards digital marketing. Therefore, an increase in the internet user base along with self-service platforms is driving the market.



The growing use of ad blockers is expected to hinder the global digital advertising market. Most internet users do not prefer ads as they are not interested in the ad content and block these ads.

Technological advancements such as AR (augmented reality) are a major trend gaining popularity in the global digital advertising market. These days, advertisers have adopted augmented reality in their advertising strategies to enhance the user experience.

The countries covered in the digital advertising market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

