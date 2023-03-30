Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market Is Predicted to Reach $2.12 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global herpes simplex virus treatment market was estimated at $1.72 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.12 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 2.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.72 Billion Market Size in 2031 $2.12 Billion CAGR 2.1% No. of Pages in Report 349 Segments Covered Type, Drug Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection Restraints Less awareness about the herpes simplex virus in the underdeveloped countries Limited number of drugs available for treating HSV infections Opportunity Increase in R&D activities

Impact of COVID-19 on Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market-

During the pandemic, there was a surge in cases of HSV infections which resulted in a higher demand for antiviral drugs such as acyclovir. This situation also highlighted the significance of personal hygiene and the spread of infectious diseases, leading to a moderately positive impact on the market.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted or delayed many clinical trials aimed at developing treatments for HSV. As a result, the development of new treatments was slowed down and there was limited availability of clinical data to support regulatory approvals.





The global herpes simplex virus treatment market is analyzed across type, drug type, distribution channel, and region. The report uses tabular and graphical representation to provide a detailed study of the segments and their sub-segments. These segmentations assist investors and market participants in developing strategies based on the top revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments identified in the research.

By type, the herpes simplex virus-1 infection segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global herpes simplex virus treatment market revenue. The herpes simplex virus-2 infection segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

By drug type, the valacyclovir segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global herpes simplex virus treatment market share in 2021. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the drug store and retail pharmacies segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than two-thirds of the global herpes simplex virus treatment market revenue. The online providers segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global herpes simplex virus treatment market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global herpes simplex virus treatment market report include Abbott Laboratories, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pfizer Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

These market players have embraced several strategies including product approval and new launches to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

