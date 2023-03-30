New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seaweeds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959968/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Seaweeds Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Seaweeds estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.8% over the period 2022-2030. Red Seaweed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.1% CAGR and reach US$13.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Types segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR
The Seaweeds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- Cargill, Inc.
- Chase Organics (GB) Ltd.
- CJ CheilJedang Corporation
- Dow, Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- GimMe Health Foods LLC.
- Groupe Roullier
- Irish Seaweeds
- Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, Inc.
- Mara Seaweed
- Qingdao Gather Huge Ocean Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959968/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Seaweeds - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Seaweeds by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Red
Seaweed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Red Seaweed by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Red Seaweed by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Human Food by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Human Food by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Human Food by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrocolloids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hydrocolloids by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Hydrocolloids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fertilizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Fertilizers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Fertilizers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Feed Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Animal Feed Additives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Animal Feed Additives
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Seaweeds Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aquaculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Aquaculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wild
Harvest by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Wild Harvest by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Wild Harvest by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Seaweeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Type - Red Seaweed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Seaweeds by Type - Red
Seaweed and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Red Seaweed and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Application - Human Food, Hydrocolloids,
Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Seaweeds by Application -
Human Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Human Food,
Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Environment - Aquaculture and Wild Harvest -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Seaweeds by Environment -
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Environment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aquaculture and Wild
Harvest for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Type - Red Seaweed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Seaweeds by Type - Red
Seaweed and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Red Seaweed and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Application - Human Food, Hydrocolloids,
Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Seaweeds by Application -
Human Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Human
Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Environment - Aquaculture and Wild Harvest -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Seaweeds by Environment -
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by
Environment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Seaweeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Type - Red Seaweed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Seaweeds by Type - Red
Seaweed and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Red Seaweed and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Application - Human Food, Hydrocolloids,
Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Seaweeds by Application -
Human Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Human Food,
Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Environment - Aquaculture and Wild Harvest -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Seaweeds by Environment -
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Environment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aquaculture and Wild
Harvest for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Seaweeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Type - Red Seaweed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Seaweeds by Type - Red
Seaweed and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Red Seaweed and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Application - Human Food, Hydrocolloids,
Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Seaweeds by Application -
Human Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Human Food,
Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Environment - Aquaculture and Wild Harvest -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Seaweeds by Environment -
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Environment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aquaculture and Wild
Harvest for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Seaweeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Seaweeds by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Type - Red Seaweed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Seaweeds by Type - Red
Seaweed and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Red Seaweed and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Application - Human Food, Hydrocolloids,
Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Seaweeds by Application -
Human Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Human
Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Environment - Aquaculture and Wild Harvest -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Seaweeds by Environment -
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by
Environment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Seaweeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Type - Red Seaweed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Seaweeds by Type - Red
Seaweed and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Red Seaweed and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Application - Human Food, Hydrocolloids,
Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Seaweeds by Application -
Human Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Human
Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Environment - Aquaculture and Wild Harvest -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Seaweeds by Environment -
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by
Environment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Seaweeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Type - Red Seaweed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Seaweeds by Type - Red
Seaweed and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Red Seaweed and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Application - Human Food, Hydrocolloids,
Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Seaweeds by Application -
Human Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Human
Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Environment - Aquaculture and Wild Harvest -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Seaweeds by Environment -
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by
Environment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Type - Red Seaweed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Seaweeds by Type - Red
Seaweed and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Red Seaweed and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Application - Human Food, Hydrocolloids,
Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Seaweeds by Application -
Human Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Human
Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Environment - Aquaculture and Wild Harvest -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Seaweeds by Environment -
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by
Environment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Seaweeds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Type - Red Seaweed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Seaweeds by Type - Red
Seaweed and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Red Seaweed and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Application - Human Food, Hydrocolloids,
Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Seaweeds by Application -
Human Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Human Food,
Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Environment - Aquaculture and Wild Harvest -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Seaweeds by Environment -
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Environment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aquaculture and Wild
Harvest for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Type - Red Seaweed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Seaweeds by Type - Red
Seaweed and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Red Seaweed and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Application - Human Food, Hydrocolloids,
Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Seaweeds by Application -
Human Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Human
Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Environment - Aquaculture and Wild Harvest -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Seaweeds by Environment -
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 124: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by
Environment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Type - Red Seaweed and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Seaweeds by Type - Red
Seaweed and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 127: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Red Seaweed and Other
Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Application - Human Food, Hydrocolloids,
Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Seaweeds by Application -
Human Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Human
Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweeds by Environment - Aquaculture and Wild Harvest -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Seaweeds by Environment -
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 133: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by
Environment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aquaculture and Wild Harvest for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Seaweeds by Type - Red Seaweed and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Seaweeds by Type -
Red Seaweed and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 136: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Red Seaweed and
Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 137: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Seaweeds by Application - Human Food,
Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal Feed Additives and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 138: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Seaweeds by
Application - Human Food, Hydrocolloids, Fertilizers, Animal
Feed Additives and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 139: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Seaweeds by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959968/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Seaweeds Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seaweeds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959968/?utm_source=GNW