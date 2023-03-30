Motel 6 Receives CFA Franchisees’ Choice Designation for Third Consecutive Year

TORONTO, ON, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realstar Hospitality is delighted to announce that Motel 6 has been named a recipient of the CFA Franchisees' Choice Designation for the third consecutive year.

Irwin Prince, President & COO of Realstar Hospitality expressed gratitude upon receiving the 2023 Franchisees' Choice Designation, stating, "we are honoured to receive this recognition, and we extend our thanks to the Canadian Franchise Association for their unwavering support." He added that the designation is particularly important since it is based on feedback from Motel 6 franchisees. "Our hospitality professionals have shown immense dedication and commitment towards providing exemplary support for our franchise family."

The Franchisees' Choice Designation Program, now in its 13th year, recognized Motel 6 for its exceptional franchise service. The prestigious recognition is presented to CFA member brands whose franchisees voluntarily partook in a survey administered independently. The survey evaluated Motel 6 in various areas, including the franchisee selection process, corporate leadership, business planning and marketing, training and support, ongoing operations, and the relationship between the franchisor and franchisee.

For prospective franchisees, the Franchisees' Choice Designation provides a solid endorsement through the satisfaction ratings of existing franchisees. The 2023 Franchisees' Choice Designees represent the diversity of franchise opportunities and the standard of excellence of CFA members.

Visit GalaAwards for a complete list of winners and more information about the Franchisees' Choice Designation.

-30-

About Motel 6

Motel 6 helps travellers save more for what they travel for at its more than 1,400 company-owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Growing faster than any of its competitors, Motel 6 has used the tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you®" for more than 30 years, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges, free morning coffee and an expanded cable channel line-up. Most locations offer swimming pools and guest laundry facilities. For more information on Motel 6 or the Clean@6 program, visit motel6.com.



About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business. CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 700 brand members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada’s best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Canadian franchises contribute over $100 billion per year to the Canadian economy and create jobs for more than 1.9 million people. Learn more at cfa.ca or FranchiseCanada.Online.

