Company Announcement no. 124 – 2023

Copenhagen, March 30th, 2023

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, GreenMobility A/S hereby reports transactions made in GreenMobility A/S shares by persons obliged to report on transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market.

Kasper Gjedsted, Group CEO, has purchased 717 shares in GreenMobility A/S, resulting in a total holding of 717 shares





For further details, please refer to the attached forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions performed by persons with managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

