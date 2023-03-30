New Resonate AI-Powered Insurance Data Solution Offers Greater Insight into Customer Preferences for More Efficient, Effective Acquisition, Upselling and Retention

RESTON, Va., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate , the leading provider of AI-powered consumer data and intelligence, has launched the Resonate Insurance solution, featuring hundreds of insurance-specific data attributes including demographics, psychographics, behaviors, sentiment, intent and values of today’s insurance customers. This industry-specific data set, combined with thousands of additional Resonate attributes, enables insurance companies to enrich their existing data to obtain a holistic ‘human’ understanding of their customers and prospects to more efficiently and effectively drive growth and revenue. The Resonate Insurance data is scaled to 230 million consumer profiles and 1 billion devices, providing the freshest, most comprehensive data set for improved analytics, modeling and targeting performance.



“Today’s auto, property, and life insurance providers don’t have the first-party data required to fully understand their customers or prospects, which inhibits revenue growth,” said Bryan Gernert, Chief Executive Officer of Resonate. “Resonate provides insurers with rich, continuously updated, privacy-safe data sets that expands insurers’ existing customer and prospect profiles. In the insurers’ ecosystems or in our Resonate Ignite platform, this unparalleled data set, powered by cutting-edge AI, helps insurers precisely predict consumer behavior and drives more effective data-driven marketing at all stages of the customer lifecycle, generating revenue.”

Insurers’ marketing effectiveness is impeded by limited first-party and low-quality third-party data, which makes it difficult to create personalized marketing experiences with customers and prospects.

With Resonate Insurance , marketers gain access to:

A complete view of the U.S. insurance market, both national and local, covering 230 million consumer profiles

A robust set of psychographics, behavior, preferences and in-market data, including intent to switch, product selection considerations, reasons for switching, life stage data, personal values motivating decisions, and more

Access to digital and offline media consumption insights for more effective media planning and accurate targeting without use of proxy audiences.



In addition, marketers can use Resonate Insurance to enhance their acquisition, retention, and upsell/cross-sell initiatives to:

Acquire new policy holders : By leveraging Resonate’s vast set of consumer data, including hundreds of insurance industry-specific attributes, marketers can identify and target people who currently hold insurance policies with a competitor and uncover specific vulnerabilities they can leverage to win customers over. Using Resonate Insurance data, insurers can design better products, services, and messaging, and more accurately target them across all media channels. They can use these rich psychographic insights to help better deliver personalized messaging and can build more robust look-alike segments for targeting their most profitable audiences.

Monetize existing policy holders: Insurance companies can better understand their existing policy holder base and appropriately target and message these individuals for upsell and cross-sell using data that frames what they care about most when it comes to choosing insurance products.

Retain existing policy holders: Insurance companies can more precisely predict who in their existing policy holder base is likely to churn and why. Using these insights, companies can develop personalized products, services and messaging based on their selection preferences for insurance and target them across the digital channels where they spend the most time.

Increase policy holder lifetime value: Insurance companies can more accurately model who in their existing customer base is shopping for and is likely to purchase additional products by leveraging Resonate's life-stage insights to understand major events, like buying a car, and personalize messaging to increase the likelihood of upsell.

About Resonate

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is a pioneer in AI-driven data and intelligence, delivering proprietary, privacy-safe consumer data for insights, analysis, and activation. The Resonate data set includes more than 14,000 rich, relevant, real-time data points that holistically describe more than 230 million U.S. individuals. Resonate data is delivered through data append, the easy-to-use Resonate Ignite platform or through the highly rated Resonate Managed Media Services. Hundreds of companies use Resonate to drive more effective marketing strategy and execution fueled by a more comprehensive understanding of their audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics, and behavioral data to uncover why people choose, buy, or support certain brands, products, or causes.