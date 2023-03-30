United Arab Emirates Insulin Pumps Markets Report 2023-2027 Featuring Major Players - Medtronic, Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Nipro, B. Braun Medical, Terumo, & Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Insulin Pumps Market, By Type (Traditional Insulin Pumps v/s Patch Pumps), By Insulin Used (Short Acting Insulin v/s Rapid Acting Insulin), By Application (Type 1 Diabetes v/s Type 2 Diabetes), By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE Insulin Pumps market is expected to register robust growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

UAE Insulin Pumps market is studied in major regions namely Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Rest of UAE.

The development of highly accurate blood monitoring devices and glucose sensors is augmenting the demand for efficient insulin pumps.

In addition to this, the increasing per capita expenditure on healthcare services and extensive research and development activities for enhancing the functioning of insulin pumps which further contributes to the growth of UAE insulin pumps market in the coming years.



Rise in the Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels the Growth of the Insulin Pump Market



Diabetes refers to a clinical condition where the pancreas is not able to produce insulin which lowers the glucose levels in the body. The changing lifestyle such as the consumption of alcohol and smoking are propelling the increase in the number of diabetes patients across UAE.

With this, the growing prevalence of obesity is accelerating diabetes cases across the region which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Type 1 diabetes requires continuous monitoring of blood glucose along with numerous injections of insulin, thereby augmenting the growth of insulin pumps and other insulin delivery devices and glucose monitors.



Increase in Use of Insulin Pumps Over Traditional Therapies Propels the Market Growth



The rising popularity of insulin pumps as it eliminates inconvenience for the patient by delivering the medication as per the recommendations of the doctor. The Cannula of the pump is inserted into the skin to fulfill the need for frequent injections. Insulin supply can be adjusted on these pumps as per the requirement of an individual.

This, in turn, reduces the probability of the occurrence of hypoglycemic episodes in the morning or a sudden rise in blood glucose levels which is expected to accelerate the growth of the UAE insulin pump market.



Incorporation of Advanced Technologies Promotes the Market Growth



Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) are encouraging the adoption of automated insulin pumps in the upcoming years.

In addition to this, the latest insulin pumps are facilitating smartphones to relate to the insulin pumps and are providing control of doses and acting as a blood glucose monitoring device. These technological advancements are fueling the transitions from traditional insulin injections to more efficient and convenient pumps which offer greater patient satisfaction.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE Insulin Pumps market.

Medtronic Meta FZ-LLC

Roche UAE

Abbott Laboratories, S.A.

Nipro Middle East FZE

B. Braun Medical Gulf Fz-LLC

Terumo Middle East FZE

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Report Scope:



UAE Insulin Pumps Market, By Type:

Traditional Insulin Pumps

Patch Pumps

UAE Insulin Pumps Market, By Insulin Used:

Short-Acting Insulin

Rapid Acting Insulin

UAE Insulin Pumps Market, By Application:

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

UAE Insulin Pumps Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

UAE Insulin Pumps, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of the UAE

