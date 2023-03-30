Saudi Arabia ENT Devices Markets, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities Report 2023-2027 Featuring Sonova, Medtronic, Basha Medical Group, Attieh Medico, & Cochlear Ltd

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia ENT Devices Market, By Type (Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants, Nasal Splints, Others), By End User (Hospitals, ENT Clinics, Ambulatory Care Settings, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia ENT devices market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The escalating product demand from senior citizens suffering from numerous ENT-related diseases is propelling the growth of the Saudi Arabia ENT devices market.



Several ENT devices are available for the detection and treatment of these organs associated with various diseases. Deficiencies related to hearing, smelling, and speaking is diagnosed and treated with the help of ENT devices.

People who suffer hearing loss are at higher risk of acquiring dementia. The availability of superior-quality hearing aids will reduce the chance of developing dementia and improves cognitive learning. Along with this, hearing aids assist in minimizing the irritation associated with tinnitus and accelerate their adoption among people suffering from hearing loss.

Technological advancements such as smart products like hearing aids and amplifiers that can be accessed through mobile devices for improved tracking of mental health and hearing, along with optimized conversations over, are expected to be the potential factors for the market in the upcoming year

Increase in Demand for ENT Cosmetic Procedures Impels the Market Growth



The escalating demand for cosmetic ENT procedures, including cosmetic rhinoplasty (nose reshaping) and otoplasty (ear reshaping), influences market demand. The continuous evolution in technology and minimally invasive procedures are further expected to propel market growth.

The growing popularity, safety, and accessibility of numerous cosmetic procedures and the growing disposable incomes of middle-class families in emerging economies are a few of the primary factors encouraging people to spend on cosmetic ENT procedures to enhance their appearances.



Launch of Advanced ENT Devices Fuels the Market Growth



Continuous technological upgrades in hearing aid devices and the launch of better-performing hearing aids are accelerating the growth of Saudi Arabia ENT devices market.

The launch of rechargeable consumer hearing aid devices offers several benefits compared to conventional hearing aid devices. Rechargeable hearing aid devices are smaller in size. Also, these rechargeable hearing aid devices are environmentally friendly and easy to use, which makes them the preferred choice among patients.



Rise in Prevalence ENT Disorders Accelerates the Market Growth



Sinusitis refers to a medical condition where the cavities around the nasal passages are inflamed or swollen for more than twelve weeks.

Chronic sinusitis is one of the most common medical conditions, and on account of the high prevalence of chronic sinusitis in Saudi Arabia, the need for numerous ENT treatments, such as endoscopic sinus surgeries, balloon sinus dilation, functional endoscopic sinus surgery, and others is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia ENT devices market.

Sonova Group

Medtronic

Basha Medical Group

Attieh Medico Ltd

Cochlear Limited

Report Scope:



Saudi Arabia ENT Devices Market, By Type:

Diagnostic Devices

Surgical Devices

Hearing Aid Devices

Hearing Implants

Nasal Splints

Others

Saudi Arabia ENT Devices Market, By End-User:

Hospitals

ENT Clinics

Ambulatory Care Settings

Others

Saudi Arabia ENT Devices Market, By Region:

Western

Central

Eastern

Rest of Saudi Arabia

