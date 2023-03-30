New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rooftop Solar PV Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959926/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Rooftop Solar PV Market to Reach $299.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rooftop Solar PV estimated at US$108.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$299.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.5% over the period 2022-2030. On-Grid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.8% CAGR and reach US$226.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Off-Grid segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18% CAGR



The Rooftop Solar PV market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$71 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- Canadian Solar, Inc.

- First Solar, Inc.

- Hanwha Q Cells Co., Ltd.

- Kyocera Corp.

- Sharp Corp.

- Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd.

- Sun Power Corp.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959926/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Rooftop Solar PV - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Non-Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Residential by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Rooftop Solar PV Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Grid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for On-Grid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Grid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Off-Grid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 24: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: China 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: China 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 34: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: France 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: France 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 42: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rooftop

Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: UK 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Residential and

Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 48: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rooftop

Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: UK 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 54: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar

PV by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar

PV by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rooftop Solar PV by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 72: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: India 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 74: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: India 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 76: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 78: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop

Solar PV by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and

Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop

Solar PV by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 84: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rooftop Solar PV by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 88: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



ARGENTINA

Table 90: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 91: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



BRAZIL

Table 94: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 96: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 97: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



MEXICO

Table 98: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 100: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 101: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 102: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop

Solar PV by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and

Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop

Solar PV by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



MIDDLE EAST

Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)

Table 106: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 107: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 108: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rooftop Solar PV by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 109: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



IRAN

Table 112: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 113: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 114: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 115: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



ISRAEL

Table 116: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 118: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 119: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 120: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 121: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 122: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 124: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 125: UAE 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 126: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 127: UAE 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 128: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop

Solar PV by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 130: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and

Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop

Solar PV by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



AFRICA

Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)

Table 132: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 133: Africa 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 134: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 135: Africa 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid

and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959926/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________