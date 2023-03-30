New York, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rooftop Solar PV Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959926/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Rooftop Solar PV Market to Reach $299.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rooftop Solar PV estimated at US$108.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$299.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 13.5% over the period 2022-2030. On-Grid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.8% CAGR and reach US$226.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Off-Grid segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18% CAGR
The Rooftop Solar PV market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$71 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 11% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- Canadian Solar, Inc.
- First Solar, Inc.
- Hanwha Q Cells Co., Ltd.
- Kyocera Corp.
- Sharp Corp.
- Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd.
- Sun Power Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Rooftop Solar PV - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Non-Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Residential by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Rooftop Solar PV Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Grid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for On-Grid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Grid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Off-Grid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: USA 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 24: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: China 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: China 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 34: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: France 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: France 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 42: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rooftop
Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: UK 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Residential and
Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rooftop
Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 54: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar
PV by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar
PV by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rooftop Solar PV by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 72: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: India 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: India 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop
Solar PV by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and
Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop
Solar PV by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 84: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rooftop Solar PV by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 90: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 94: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 98: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 102: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop
Solar PV by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and
Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop
Solar PV by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 106: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 108: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rooftop Solar PV by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 112: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 114: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 115: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
ISRAEL
Table 116: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 118: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 119: Israel 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 120: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 124: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 125: UAE 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 126: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 127: UAE 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 128: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop
Solar PV by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 130: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and
Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 131: Rest of Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop
Solar PV by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
AFRICA
Rooftop Solar PV Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 132: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by End-Use - Non-Residential and Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 133: Africa 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 134: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rooftop Solar PV by Application - On-Grid and Off-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: Africa 8-Year Perspective for Rooftop Solar PV by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Grid
and Off-Grid for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
