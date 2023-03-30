Global Surgical Pouch Markets Report 2023-2027 Featuring Major Players - Cook Group, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen, Richard Wolf, & Steris Corp

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Pouch Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type of Pouch (J-Pouch v/s K-Pouch), By Shape, By Therapeutic Area (Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Others), By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global surgical pouch market is anticipated to grow with a steady CAGR during the forecast of 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to growing instances of intestinal surgery that involve the removal of a part of the gastrointestinal tract and an artificial pouch to be installed to complete the digestion process.

Additionally, the rapidly increasing number of patients suffering from ulcerative colitis along with other chronically disruptive diseases that require surgical advanced procedures, further support the growth of the global surgical pouch market in the next five years.

Technological advancement and increasing research to bring in innovative medical devices, equipment, and tools further substantiate the growth of the global surgical poach market in the future five years.

Increasing investment in the healthcare industry, and government involvement through favorable schemes, coupled with consumers' tendencies to spend lavishly on healthcare and patient care services substantiates the growth of the global surgical pouch market.



High Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Diseases Promises Market Growth



Rapidly increasing instances of gastrointestinal diseases are a major cause of the increasing surgeries thereby driving the growth of the global surgical pouch market in the upcoming five years. Instances of ulcerative colitis are rapidly growing among the population.

The disease has a higher prevalence among the population aged between 30 to 40 years. A higher middle-aged population strengthens the claim of increasing instances of the disease that indirectly aids the market growth.



The number of cases varies between 9-20 cases in every 100,000 population. The instances have been increasing in recent years due to the sedentary lifestyle of the population. Higher consumption of junk and fast food coupled with excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking adds to the high risks of the disease.

Moreover, the hectic lifestyle, lack of workout, and prolonged sitting while working also aid the increasing cases of diseases. Other similar diseases are also increasing due to such lifestyles, thereby the treatment often involves surgical pouch implants and thus substantiating the growth of the global surgical pouch market in the future five years.



Investments and Industry Expansion Fuels Market Growth



The market may also register considerable growth due to expanding healthcare services and industrial growth. The governments are actively investing in better healthcare and patient care services.

North American region may hold the largest market for the surgical pouch owing to high investments and growing expenses in the healthcare industry. Economies like the United States spend almost 17 percent of their GDP on health care, which is more than any other country.

The United States also spends around 10,600 U.S. dollars per capita on health expenditure, the highest in the world. As of 2020, the U.S. spent a total of 4.1 trillion U.S. dollars on healthcare. The industry also expands on the backbone of highly qualified experts and surgeons in the sector providing excellent opportunities for patients to survive complicated surgeries.

In the year 2019, the number of gastroenterologists in the United States was 15,450. Tendencies of the population to spend lavishly on healthcare. Increasing medical tourism also adds to the growth of the global surgical pouch market in the forecast years.

