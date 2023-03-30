UAE Dental Equipment Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities Report 2023-2027 Featuring Key Players - 3M, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca, and Envista

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Dental Equipment Market, By Type (Dental Radiology Equipment, Therapeutic Dental Equipment, General Equipment, Hygiene Maintenance Devices, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE dental equipment market is projected to register steady growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The UAE dental equipment market is studied in major regions namely Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Rest of UAE.

Dental equipment includes devices that are commonly utilized to diagnose and treat dental conditions. Dental caries and periodontal disease represent the dental conditions affecting most of the population.

The escalating demand for dental procedures is expected to stimulate the growth of the dental equipment market. Dental equipment such as dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, systems, laboratory machines, and hygiene maintenance devices are used to treat mild to severe dental disorders.

Dental lasers are widely utilized for numerous purposes, including removing dental carries whitening and root canal procedures expected to contribute to market growth. The inflating need for CAD or CAM systems to minimize the time for procedures and improve diagnosis and treatment outcomes is expected to fuel the UAE dental equipment market in the upcoming years.



Increased Prevalence of Dental Disorders Drives the Market Growth



The rise in the prevalence of dental disorders due to factors such as smoking, diabetes, poor oral hygiene, and hereditary conditions are expected to fuel the demand for UAE dental equipment market. People are becoming aware of the benefits of oral hygiene and practicing preventive measures.

The shift in preferences toward dental consumables, including crowns and bridges, and increased healthcare expenditure by public and private players are expected to boost the growth of the UAE dental equipment market in the forecast period.



The growing popularity of Cosmetics Dentistry Supports the Market Growth



Cosmetic dentistry procedures, including dental lasers, have gained immense popularity owing to the increasing purchasing power among populations in UAE.

This expanding geriatric demographic, as well as periodontal situations, are further expected to influence the market demand. The benefits of using sophisticated dental imaging are improving usage, and the enhanced focus on developing advanced technologies is expected to augment the growth of the dental equipment market in the forecast period.

Also, the decline in the cost of imaging technologies and the inflating need for the quick and precise diagnosis will continue to drive the dental equipment market's growth in the upcoming years.



Rise in Need for Advanced Equipment Augments the Market Growth



A rising number of dental laboratories are heavily investing in novel technologies such as computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) and computer-aided design (CAD) are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the UAE dental equipment market players in the forecast period.

They are improving existing equipment by introducing new technologies that enhance dental surgical processes and enable efficient and effective dental treatment. The increasing patient desire for non-invasive procedures across the region is driving market growth.

Clinics are now opting for non-invasive blue and blue-green operations owing to their numerous benefits, such as reduced pain and better patient care. In addition to this, these lights are widely utilized to treat oral health problems.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE dental equipment market.

3M Company UAE

Zimmer Biomet UAE

Dentsply Sirona UAE

Planmeca UAE

Envista Holdings UAE

Report Scope:



UAE Dental Equipment Market, By Type:

Dental Radiology Equipment

Therapeutic Dental Equipment

General Equipment

Hygiene Maintenance Devices

Others

UAE Dental Equipment Market, By Application:

Orthodontic

Endodontic

Peridontic

Prosthodontic

UAE Dental Equipment Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

UAE Dental Equipment Market, By Region:

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Sharjah

Rest of UAE

