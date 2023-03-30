Frank Brienzi Appointed as CEO of RegEd

Raleigh, NC, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the market-leading provider of enterprise regulatory compliance solutions to insurance companies and financial services firms, is pleased to announce that Frank Brienzi, an industry executive with 35 years’ experience driving growth in large and mid-market companies, will assume the role of CEO of RegEd. RegEd is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

Brienzi is a highly accomplished business leader with significant CEO experience. Most recently, Brienzi was the CEO of Allegro Development Corporation in Dallas, which was sold to ION Capital, and prior to that he was the President of Misys in London, owned by Vista Equity Partners. Brienzi started his career at EDS, was a long-term partner at Accenture, and was SVP and MD at Oracle running their Global Financial Services Business Unit for Banking, Insurance and Capital Markets.

For the past three years Brienzi has served as Executive Chairman at RegEd, working closely with John Schobel, RegEd’s founder and CEO, and members of the RegEd Leadership team, which will ensure a smooth transition and accelerate growth and operational plans.

Brienzi commented, “It is a true privilege stepping into the CEO role at a company that has been and will continue to be the leader in its RegTech space. I have admired the truly great work this organization has accomplished, and I’m excited about the opportunity to drive a new level of growth and value for our clients.” He continued, “I’m grateful to John for his foresight in founding and then building RegEd into the great company it is today. John’s vision and industry and product knowledge is unmatched, and I look forward to working with him as he pursues strategic opportunities for RegEd’s future success.”

Effective immediately Brienzi will oversee the RegEd organization and drive day to day operations.

“I’m thrilled to pass the torch to Frank,” stated Schobel. “He is a very capable leader who knows our industry and products, he’s worked closely with me and the RegEd team for the past three years, and I’m confident that he’ll lift RegEd to a new level of capability and success.”

Alex Earls, Partner at Gryphon Investors and Head of the firm’s Business Services Group, said, “We thank John for his tremendous contributions over the years in building RegEd into the market leader it is today. We are excited for Frank to step into the CEO role to lead RegEd in its next phase of growth, given his proven track record and relevant financial services experience. Having served as RegEd’s Executive Chairman for the last three years, Frank has a deep understanding of the business and will hit the ground running.”

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise compliance solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, visit www.reged.com/ .