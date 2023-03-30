GeoVax to Participate at the World Vaccine Congress with Multiple Presentations

New data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial of GEO-CM04S1 to be presented



Atlanta, GA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced that it will be represented in two presentations during the upcoming 23rd Annual World Vaccine Congress taking place in Washington, DC on April 3-6, 2023.

Presentation Details

· On Wednesday, April 5, during the session on Global Health Preparedness Strategy and Priority Pathogens, Dr. Jason Comer, Associate Professor, Sealy Institute for Vaccine Sciences, University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), will deliver a presentation titled, “Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics against Sudan Ebola Virus.”

Dr. Comer has extensive experience leading medical countermeasure efficacy studies in biocontainment (BSL-2 through BSL-4). His presentation will focus on UTMB’s services for regulated, nonclinical studies, particularly surrounding therapies and prophylactics for Filoviruses. Dr. Comer’s presentation will include data from efficacy studies of GeoVax’s vaccine candidates targeting Marburg virus and Sudan Ebola virus disease contracted to UTMB through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) Preclinical Services.

· On Thursday, April 6, during the session on Next Generation COVID Vaccines, Dr. Don Diamond, Professor, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, City of Hope, will deliver a presentation titled, “Covid-19 Vaccine CM04S1; A Superior Viral Platform Alternative for Eliciting Durable T Cell Responses in Immunocompromised Hematologic Malignancy Patients.”

Dr. Diamond’s presentation will include a detailed description of the development and clinical testing of GeoVax’s vaccine candidate, GEO-CM04S1. The CM04S1 vaccine is an experimental COVID-19 vaccine based on the use of the MVA viral vector platform, which presents multiple antigens to the immune system to induce both antibody and T cell responses. This is a next-generation vaccine designed to provide continued protection against new and continually emerging variants of COVID without the need for repeated modification and updating.

GeoVax is focusing on the clinical development of this vaccine for use in patients with special medical limitations or needs, specifically the partially immunocompromised population. These individuals may not be able to raise or maintain protective antibody responses following receipt of first-generation mRNA vaccines, contributing to reduced vaccine efficacy. This includes patients suffering from and/or being treated for numerous malignancies, autoimmune disorders, transplant patients, dialysis patients, and potentially the aging population. The presentation will include new and unpublished data from the open-label portion of the Phase 2 trial in patients undergoing hematological cancer treatment.

