Company announcement – No. 10 / 2023

Zealand Pharma announces directed issue and private placement of approximately 6.5 million new shares

A directed share offering to certain institutional and professional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding process will begin immediately.

The net proceeds from the issue are expected to be used to fund continued development of Zealand's proprietary pipeline of investigational peptide-based therapeutics, support pre-commercial activities, and general corporate purposes.

Copenhagen, Denmark, 30 March 2023 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand") (Nasdaq: ZEAL), (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announces the launch of an offering of new shares at market price (the "Offering"). The Offering will be completed through an accelerated bookbuilding process and will consist of approx. 6.5 million new shares (the "New Shares") in a private placement directed at institutional and professional investors in Denmark and certain other jurisdictions.

Background for the Offering

The net proceeds from the Offering are (in the following prioritized order) intended to:

Support the remaining late stage rare disease assets, and pursue a strong strategic partner for future commercialization

Advance the clinical-stage candidates, including the obesity/metabolic disease portfolio that includes the clinical-stage GLP-1/GLP-2 dual agonist (dapiglutide) and amylin analog (ZP8396); and non-clinical stage GIP analog (ZP6590)

Progress additional peptide candidates from non-clinical development into early clinical development

Continue its early discovery and research to develop additional peptide candidates

Strengthen the Company’s capital base and cash preparedness (general corporate purposes)

Zealand expects the new funds to provide cash runway to mid-2026 and expects to advance the clinical pipeline and as such reach several potential key milestones within this time frame. The Company is prioritizing resources on R&D and expects to engage in strategic partnerships for commercialization and co-development.

Terms of the Offering

The Offering has not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), and will be made pursuant to applicable exemptions from the obligation to publish a Danish prospectus in Denmark as well as exemptions from the U.S. Securities Act and the securities laws of other applicable jurisdictions. The Offering will be made at market price and without pre-emption rights for Zealand's existing shareholders. The Offering is not underwritten.

A prospectus will be published by Zealand, expectedly on 3 April 2023, for the admission to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S of the New Shares, but said prospectus was not and will not be used for the Offering.

The subscription price and the final number of New Shares in the Offering will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Bookbuilding") as part of the Offering. The Bookbuilding for the Offering will open with immediate effect and can close at any time. The offer price and allocation will be determined after the close of the Bookbuilding process at Zealand's discretion. The result of the Offering, the offer price and the total number of New Shares are expected to be announced as soon as practicable thereafter in a company announcement. If the Offering is oversubscribed, an individual allocation of the New Shares will be made.

The New Shares will, if issued, be issued in the systems of VP Securities A/S ("Euronext Securities") and delivered to the investors in the temporary ISIN code DK0062271045. No application for admission to trading and official listing has been, or will be, filed for the New Shares issued under the temporary ISIN code, and the temporary ISIN code will only be registered with Euronext Securities for subscription for the New Shares. The temporary ISIN code in Euronext Securities will be merged with the permanent ISIN code for the existing shares, DK0060257814, as soon as possible following registration of the share capital increase with the Danish Business Authority. New Shares are, if issued, expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, in the ISIN code for the existing shares, DK0060257814, following issuance, expectedly on 5 April 2023.

In connection with the Offering, Zealand has agreed to undertake a lock-up commitment for 180 calendar days following the date hereof, subject to certain customary exceptions and exemption in relation to issue of warrants to financing providers. In addition, the members of Zealand's executive management and board of directors have agreed to undertake a lock-up commitment for 90 calendar days following the date hereof, subject to certain customary exemptions and a carveout for the sale of a limited number of shares to cover the subscription price for shares acquired by way of exercise of warrants in March 2023 and tax related thereto.

Danske Bank A/S, Goldman Sachs International, Jefferies GmbH and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in the Offering, and Van Lanschot Kempen N.V is acting as lead manager in the Offering (the joint global coordinators and the lead manager are jointly referred to as the "Managers").

Plesner and Cooley LLP are acting as Danish and U.S. legal advisors respectively to Zealand for the Offering. Kromann Reumert is acting as legal advisor to the Managers.

Share capital increase

The board of directors of Zealand is, if the Offering is completed, expected to exercise its authorization in article 7.1 of Zealand's articles of association granted by Zealand's general meeting at the annual general meeting 29 March 2023, to issue the New Shares and increase Zealand's share capital accordingly.

Expected timetable for the Offering

Bookbuilding will commence immediately and can close at any time.

Completion of the Offering, including the admission to trading and official listing of the New Shares, is subject to the Offering not being withdrawn prior to the settlement hereof and Zealand making an announcement to that effect.

Expected 30 March 2023 Pricing and allocation - announcement of subscription price Expected 3 April 2023 Publication of prospectus for admission to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S of the New Shares Expected 4 April 2023 Registration of the New Shares with the Danish Business Authority Expected 4 April 2023 Settlement and payment against delivery of the New Shares. The New Shares will be delivered in the temporary ISIN code Expected 5 April 2023 Admittance to trading and official listing of the New Shares, in the ISIN code for the existing shares, DK0060257814, on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Expected 11 April 2023 Merger of the temporary ISIN code with the permanent ISIN code





Certain information in the prospectus

The prospectus to be published by Zealand, expectedly on 3 April 2023, for the admission to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S of the New Shares, will contain the following information on Zealand's consolidated capitalization and indebtedness as of 31 January 2023 (unaudited):

Capitalization (DKK’000) Total current debt.................................................................................



41,600 Guaranteed.............................................................................................. 0 Secured(1),................................................................................................ 41,600 Unsecured/unguaranteed(2)........................................................................ 0 Total non-current debt.......................................................................... 396,409 Guaranteed.............................................................................................. 0 Secured(3),................................................................................................ 396,409 Unsecured/unguaranteed(4)........................................................................ 0 Shareholder equity 815,911 Share capital............................................................................................ 51,702 Legal reserves.......................................................................................... 0 Other reserves......................................................................................... 764,209 Total...................................................................................................... 1,253,920



(1) Secured by 200,000 treasury shares.

(2) Excludes DKK 14.7 million in current lease liabilities.

(3) Debt secured by floating charge collateral covering with all assets in Zealand which can be collateralized, including shares in certain subsidiaries.

(4) Excludes DKK 105.5 million in non-current lease liabilities.



Net indebtedness (DKK’000) (A) Cash.................................................................................................. 621,726 (B) Cash subject to certain conditions(1)................................................. 343,340 (C) Other current financial assets(2)........................................................ 140,410 (D) Liquidity (A)+(B)+(C).................................................................... 1,105,476 (E) Current financial debt (including debt instruments, but excluding current portion of non-current financial debt)..



41,600 (F) Current portion of non-current financial debt(3).................................. 14,654 (G) Current financial indebtedness (E)+(F) ......................................... 56,254 (H) Net current financial indebtedness (G)-(D) ................................... -1,049,222 (I) Non-current debt, financial debt (excluding current portion and debt instruments)(4)...



421,613 (J) Debt instruments................................................................................ 80,291 (K) Non-current trade and other payables............................................... 19,058 (L) Non-current financial indebtedness (I)+(J)+(K) ........................... 520,962 (M) Total financial indebtedness (H)+(L)] .......................................... -528,260



(1) USD 50.0 million must be held in a designated deposit account. The funds can be released in increments of USD 10 million for purposes of operating Zealand’s business in the ordinary course upon prior notice to Oberland Capital.

(2) Includes marketable securities and excludes accounts receivables and contract assets

(3) Includes DKK 14.7 million in current lease liabilities.

(4) Includes DKK 105.5 million in non-current lease liabilities.





Contacts:

Anna Krassowska, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

AKrassowska@zealandpharma.com

Henriette Wennicke, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

HWennicke@zealandpharma.com

Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer

ASteensberg@zealandpharma.com

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (“Zealand”) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development.

The company has development partnerships with several pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S, that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

