Kombucha Market Size Worth USD 7.0 Billion by 2027 at 19.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kombucha Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Kombucha Market Information by Type, Packaging Material, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Kombucha Market could thrive at a rate of 19.50% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will reach around USD 7.0 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Kombucha market is a sweetened, broken-tea beverage typically produced from black or green tea. It is made using a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast strains in the fermentation of sugared tea. SCOBY is thought to be a symbiotic growth of yeast, lactic acid bacteria, and acetic acid. It contains acetic acid, which nourish the beverage and improve its probiotic content, making it even healthier than other drinks.

Consumer interest in and demand for beverages are being actively increased by consumers' growing preference for functional beverages with health advantages. Due to Absence of clinical studies and inconsistent government guidelines on alcohol content in beverages. Other than this, the escalating inclination towards available kombucha will further stimulate the industry’s growth.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2027 USD 7.0 Billion CAGR 19.5% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type, Packaging Material, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Health benefits Increasing Health Conscious Population

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Kombucha industry include

Kevita

Inc. (Canada)

Kombucha Wonder Drink (U.S.)

Gt’s Kombucha (U.S.)

Nesalla Kombucha (U.S.)

Reed’s Inc (U.S.)

Buchi Kombucha (U.S.)

Kosmic Kombucha (U.S.)

Live Soda Kombucha (U.S.)

Makana Beverages Inc. (U.S.)

April 2022

Edge Beverage and Unity Vibration Kombucha inked a Stock Ownership Agreement to launch the brand again nationwide and launch a new sales campaign leveraging Edge Beverage’s extensive retail buyer network with major retail chains. Both businesses are eager to boost sales and establish extensive chain and distribution relationships nationwide.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The kombucha industry can anticipate a significant expansion in the coming years, due to the surge in product innovations and their introduction into the market. Because of its distinct flavor, effervescent taste, and stimulating qualities, kombucha is very well-liked in the beverage business. It is taken as a probiotic beverage to aid the digestive tract-the cleansing properties of kombucha aid in regulating cholesterol, gastrointestinal health, and blood pressure levels.

Market Restraints:

Kombucha is generally considered an alcohol product that costs a lot higher compared to regular ones. As it poses a risk to the public’s health, numerous regulatory authorities have been closely regulating the alcohol content of various drinks. One of the major risks is the high alcohol level, which could conflict with persons taking medication.

Furthermore, the low awareness level of health benefits among people and their preference for lesser-priced, traditional ways can affect the worldwide market negatively.

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19’s impact has given way to numerous repercussions for people worldwide. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced expansion models to maintain their relevance, people face mental trauma.

Around the world, the kombucha market saw a minor increase in demand since drugstores and convenience stores continued to operate and provide customers with crucial medical goods. Due to its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cholesterol-lowering characteristics, kombucha drinking supports the immune system, according to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), which further sparked sales during the pandemic. kombucha sales in the market under study were primarily increased by the requirement to complement daily nutrition intake in order to replenish nutrients lost via unhealthy eating habits. Moreover, the items' portability and convenience features fuel the market’s expansion.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The types in the market include Green Tea, Black Tea, and others.

By Packaging Material

Plastic, Glass, Metal, and others have been listed as the top Packaging material industry in the study.

By Distribution Channel

Store-based and non-store-based, are the major distribution channels available in the worldwide market.

Regional Insights

North America contributed the most to the market in 2022. Customers looking for a high-quality, healthier soft drink alternative enjoy the beverages, which has seen tremendous growth in the local market. The demand for products has increased due to consumers in the United States and Canada wanting an ethical, sustainable, and low-sugar lifestyle. Furthermore, the USDA has approved specific substances used in organic kombuchas as safe to eat, fueling American customer’s demand for organic kombuchas.

Due to factors like flavor and affordability, the European kombucha market has seen a considerable increase in revenue throughout the projection period. Leading nations in the area include the U.K., France, and Spain. The highest increase in the Kombucha market is anticipated in Russia for the projected period since some people there used to make it at home as a substitute for soft drinks.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the projection period. Due to increased visibility and understanding of the product in nations like China, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, the demand for the product continues to grow throughout Asia. The region's demand for mindful mixers like kombucha has been fueled by consumers' increasing demand for customized beverage options that fit their lifestyles and place much more weight on their consumption. In which should foster the expansion rate of the kombucha market in the upcoming years.

